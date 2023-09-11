EUGENE, Ore. – The Prefontaine Classic has announced the daily timetable for this year’s event, which serves as the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Final.
Saturday, September 16 gets started with the Women’s Javelin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time and concludes with The Bowerman Mile, the flagship event of The Prefontaine Classic and one of the most prestigious miles in the world. Saturday’s session will be broadcast from 12:00–2:00 p.m. Pacific time on NBC and Peacock. ALSO READ: Global Athletics Roundup: Athletes Push Boundaries and Shatter Records
The action on Sunday, September 17 kicks off with the Women’s High Jump at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and wraps with the Women’s 200 Meters at 2:49 p.m. Pacific time. The Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony, featuring all 32 event winners, will begin at 2:52 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday. Sunday’s session will be broadcast from 12:00–1:00 p.m. Pacific time on CNBC and Peacock, and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Pacific time on NBC and Peacock. ALSO READ: Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles Set to Ignite Track at 2023 Prefontaine Classic
Prefontaine Classic Complete daily timetable is below. All Diamond Disciplines are in bold text:
Saturday, September 16
10:53 a.m. PT – Official Welcome
11:00 a.m. PT – Women’s Javelin
11:06 a.m. PT – Men’s Triple Jump
11:08 a.m. PT – Men’s High Jump
11:10 a.m. PT – Youth Boys’ 1500m
11:25 a.m. PT – Youth Girls’ 1500m
12:00 p.m. PT – Broadcast begins on NBC & Peacock
12:04 p.m. PT – Men’s 400m Hurdles
12:16 p.m. PT – Men’s 400m
12:20 p.m. PT – Men’s Javelin
12:26 p.m. PT – Women’s Pole Vault
12:29 p.m. PT – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
12:49 p.m. PT – Women’s Triple Jump
12:51 p.m. PT – Women’s 1500m
1:07 p.m. PT – Men’s 100m
1:11 p.m. PT – Women’s Shot Put
1:19 p.m. PT – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
1:40 p.m. PT – Women’s 100m
1:50 p.m. PT – The Bowerman Mile
Sunday, September 17
11:30 a.m. PT – Official Welcome
11:30 a.m. PT – Women’s High Jump
11:40 a.m. PT – Men’s Discus
11:48 a.m. PT – Men’s Long Jump
12:00 p.m. PT – Broadcast begins on NBC & Peacock
12:04 p.m. PT – Men’s 800m
12:17 p.m. PT – Men’s Para Athletics 100m
12:28 p.m. PT – Women’s Para Athletics 100m
12:39 p.m. PT – Women’s 5000m
12:57 p.m. PT – Men’s Pole Vault
1:04 p.m. PT – Women’s 400m Hurdles
1:08 p.m. PT – Women’s Discus
1:17 p.m. PT – Men’s 3000m
1:37 p.m. PT – Women’s 400m
1:42 p.m. PT – Women’s Long Jump
1:52 p.m. PT Men’s 110m Hurdles
2:05 p.m. PT – Women’s 100m Hurdles
2:09 p.m. PT – Men’s Shot Put
2:19 p.m. PT – Women’s 800m
2:36 p.m. PT – Men’s 200m
2:49 p.m. PT – Women’s 200m
2:52 p.m. PT – Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony
For more information on The Prefontaine Classic, please visit PreClassic.com.