EUGENE, Ore. – The Prefontaine Classic has announced the daily timetable for this year’s event, which serves as the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Final.

Saturday, September 16 gets started with the Women's Javelin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time and concludes with The Bowerman Mile, the flagship event of The Prefontaine Classic and one of the most prestigious miles in the world. Saturday's session will be broadcast from 12:00–2:00 p.m. Pacific time on NBC and Peacock.

The action on Sunday, September 17 kicks off with the Women's High Jump at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and wraps with the Women's 200 Meters at 2:49 p.m. Pacific time. The Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony, featuring all 32 event winners, will begin at 2:52 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday. Sunday's session will be broadcast from 12:00–1:00 p.m. Pacific time on CNBC and Peacock, and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Pacific time on NBC and Peacock.

Prefontaine Classic Complete daily timetable is below. All Diamond Disciplines are in bold text:

Saturday, September 16

10:53 a.m. PT – Official Welcome

11:00 a.m. PT – Women’s Javelin

11:06 a.m. PT – Men’s Triple Jump

11:08 a.m. PT – Men’s High Jump

11:10 a.m. PT – Youth Boys’ 1500m

11:25 a.m. PT – Youth Girls’ 1500m

12:00 p.m. PT – Broadcast begins on NBC & Peacock

12:04 p.m. PT – Men’s 400m Hurdles

12:16 p.m. PT – Men’s 400m

12:20 p.m. PT – Men’s Javelin

12:26 p.m. PT – Women’s Pole Vault

12:29 p.m. PT – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

12:49 p.m. PT – Women’s Triple Jump

12:51 p.m. PT – Women’s 1500m

1:07 p.m. PT – Men’s 100m

1:11 p.m. PT – Women’s Shot Put

1:19 p.m. PT – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1:40 p.m. PT – Women’s 100m

1:50 p.m. PT – The Bowerman Mile

Sunday, September 17

11:30 a.m. PT – Official Welcome

11:30 a.m. PT – Women’s High Jump

11:40 a.m. PT – Men’s Discus

11:48 a.m. PT – Men’s Long Jump

12:00 p.m. PT – Broadcast begins on NBC & Peacock

12:04 p.m. PT – Men’s 800m

12:17 p.m. PT – Men’s Para Athletics 100m

12:28 p.m. PT – Women’s Para Athletics 100m

12:39 p.m. PT – Women’s 5000m

12:57 p.m. PT – Men’s Pole Vault

1:04 p.m. PT – Women’s 400m Hurdles

1:08 p.m. PT – Women’s Discus

1:17 p.m. PT – Men’s 3000m

1:37 p.m. PT – Women’s 400m

1:42 p.m. PT – Women’s Long Jump

1:52 p.m. PT Men’s 110m Hurdles

2:05 p.m. PT – Women’s 100m Hurdles

2:09 p.m. PT – Men’s Shot Put

2:19 p.m. PT – Women’s 800m

2:36 p.m. PT – Men’s 200m

2:49 p.m. PT – Women’s 200m

2:52 p.m. PT – Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony

