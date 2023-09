Shericka Jackson is set for one more run at Flo Jo’s 21.34 world 200m record and fans can follow the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic Live Results, get the updated Startlist and Day 2 Schedule. Action on this Sunday (17 Sept).

Like in her previous race in Brussels, Shericka Jackson again won't face any competitors in the 21-second range but is expected to meet challenges from Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas, her training partner; Daryll Neita of Great Britain, and Americans Kayla White and Twanisha Terry. Jenna Prandini, who has a personal best of 21.89, is not considered a close contender.

In contrast, the men's 200m is anticipated to be a much tighter contest featuring Americans Erriyon Knighton and Kenneth Bednarek, as well as Canadians Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse. The field is further strengthened by the addition of rising star Letsile Tebogo from Botswana.

Epic Prefontaine Classic Duel: Grant Holloway and Hansle Parchment to Battle in 110m Hurdles

The men’s 110m hurdles is another event to watch closely, with American world champion Grant Holloway and Jamaica’s Olympic Games champion Hansle Parchment going head to head.

The women’s 100m hurdles will spotlight Jamaican world champion Danielle Williams, Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Americans Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali, making it a must-see event at the meet.

Prefontaine Classic Day 2 Schedule