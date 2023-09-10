Elaine Thompson-Herah, sidelined by injuries and absent from Jamaica’s individual team at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, closed her 2023 season on a high note. She clocked her best time of the year, 10.79 seconds, at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic on Saturday (Sept 16).

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 10.4s Goal: Jamaican Sprinter Eyes Historic Time for Paris 2024 if Trio Fit

She expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting she “executed” well and that it was a “good job to close off” a challenging year. The Olympic sprint double-double champion acknowledged the difficulties of the season, saying, “To close off with a decent time, I’m grateful.” ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson Aims for Double Gold at Prefontaine Classic

With her eyes set on Paris 2024, Thompson-Herah predicted an exciting showdown if she, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson are at peak form. She even suggested that a time of 10.4 seconds could be within reach. Also Read: Eugene Diamond League Final: Prefontaine Classic 2023 Schedule

Thompson-Herah finishes 3rd at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic

PositionNameCountryTime
1Shericka JacksonJAM10.70
2Marie-Josée Ta LouCIV10.75
3Elaine Thompson-HerahJAM10.79
4Sha’Carri RichardsonUSA10.80
5Twanisha TerryUSA10.83
6Natasha MorrisonJAM10.85
7Dina Asher-SmithGBR10.96
8Imani LansiquotGBR11.01
9Zoe HobbsNZL11.18
Previous articleEugene Diamond League Final: 2023 Prefontaine Classic Live Results, Startlist and Day 2 Schedule
Next articleSpeed and Rivalry at Prefontaine Classic: Top Athletes to Clash in Day 2 of Eugene Diamond League Final
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here