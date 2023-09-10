Elaine Thompson-Herah, sidelined by injuries and absent from Jamaica’s individual team at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, closed her 2023 season on a high note. She clocked her best time of the year, 10.79 seconds, at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic on Saturday (Sept 16).
Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 10.4s Goal: Jamaican Sprinter Eyes Historic Time for Paris 2024 if Trio Fit
She expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting she “executed” well and that it was a “good job to close off” a challenging year. The Olympic sprint double-double champion acknowledged the difficulties of the season, saying, “To close off with a decent time, I’m grateful.” ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson Aims for Double Gold at Prefontaine Classic
With her eyes set on Paris 2024, Thompson-Herah predicted an exciting showdown if she, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson are at peak form. She even suggested that a time of 10.4 seconds could be within reach. Also Read: Eugene Diamond League Final: Prefontaine Classic 2023 Schedule
Thompson-Herah finishes 3rd at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic
|Position
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Shericka Jackson
|JAM
|10.70
|2
|Marie-Josée Ta Lou
|CIV
|10.75
|3
|Elaine Thompson-Herah
|JAM
|10.79
|4
|Sha’Carri Richardson
|USA
|10.80
|5
|Twanisha Terry
|USA
|10.83
|6
|Natasha Morrison
|JAM
|10.85
|7
|Dina Asher-Smith
|GBR
|10.96
|8
|Imani Lansiquot
|GBR
|11.01
|9
|Zoe Hobbs
|NZL
|11.18