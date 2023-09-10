Elaine Thompson-Herah, sidelined by injuries and absent from Jamaica’s individual team at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, closed her 2023 season on a high note. She clocked her best time of the year, 10.79 seconds, at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic on Saturday (Sept 16).

She expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting she "executed" well and that it was a "good job to close off" a challenging year. The Olympic sprint double-double champion acknowledged the difficulties of the season, saying, "To close off with a decent time, I'm grateful."

With her eyes set on Paris 2024, Thompson-Herah predicted an exciting showdown if she, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson are at peak form. She even suggested that a time of 10.4 seconds could be within reach.

Thompson-Herah finishes 3rd at the Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic