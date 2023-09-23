Ethan Katzberg and Sarah Mitton lead Canada’s 26-athlete team for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. For 22 team members, this will be their first Pan American Games appearance. Six athletes qualified at Worlds, while 11 secured their spots at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track & Field Championships this past July.

Sarah Mitton aims for gold in Santiago following her silver win in Budapest. “My goal for Pan Ams is to bring home a gold medal,” said Mitton, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian. “The opportunity to wear the maple leaf is something that I dreamt of as a kid.”

The summer saw team members setting new Canadian records. Ethan Katzberg became Canada’s youngest men’s world champion in hammer throw. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, a Toronto 2015 Pan Am bronze medalist, set a new national record in the non-Olympic 2000m event. Evan Dunfee broke his personal best by two minutes in the 20km race walk at the World Championships, finishing fourth.

The 20km race walk will be contested on October 29 (Day 9), while the track and field events take place October 30 to November 4 (Days 10 to 15) at the Estadio Nacional.

Team Canada athletics team for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is:

Kaila Butler (Hammer Throw), Alycia Butterworth (3000m SC), Keira Christie-Galloway (100mH), Kate Current (1500m), Jean-Simon Desgagnés (3000m SC), Evan Dunfee (20km Race Walk), Georgia Ellenwood (Heptathlon), Stephen Evans (800m), Grace Fetherstonhaugh (3000m SC), Robert Heppenstall (1500m), Rachel Hyink (Pole Vault), Ethan Katzberg (Hammer Throw), Adam Keenan (Hammer Throw), Grace Konrad (400m), Jeremiah Lauzon (200m), Brandon Letts (100m), Zakary Mama-Yari (800m), Myles Misener-Daley (400m), Sarah Mitton (Shot Put), Charles Philibert Thiboutot (1500m / 5000m), Madeline Price (400m), Callum Robinson (200m), Briana Scott (5000m), Norris Spike (100m), Julie-Anne Staehli (5000m), Addy Townsend (800m)