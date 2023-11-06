SANTIAGO – As the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 drew to a close, the final day was marked by a series of thrilling finals in track and field that saw outstanding performances and national records being shattered.
American vaulter Matthew Joseph Ludwig soared to gold in the men’s pole vault final with a leap of 5.55 meters, narrowly edging out Argentina’s German Pablo Chiaraviglio, who cleared 5.50 meters to claim silver. The bronze went to Jorge Luna of Mexico with a vault of 5.40 meters.
Canada’s Ethan Katzberg launched a meet record and personal best throw of 80.96 meters in the men’s hammer throw, taking the top podium spot and leaving the silver for American Daniel Haugh with a 77.62-meter effort. His compatriot, Rudy Winkler, rounded out the podium with a throw of 76.65 meters.
Jamaica’s Anderson Clinches Bronze in Tense 800m Final at Pan American Games
Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson delivered a commendable performance in the men’s 800m final, seizing the bronze with a time of 1:46.40. The race was a rapid display of middle-distance running prowess, ultimately won by José Antonio Maita of Venezuela, who crossed the finish line in 1:45.69. Hot on his heels was Mexico’s Jesus Tonatiu Lopez, who secured the silver medal with a finish of 1:46.04, capping off a tightly contested event.
On the women’s side, Sahily Diago of Cuba dashed to gold in the 800m final, stopping the clock at 2:02.71. Uruguay’s Deborah Lizeth Rodriguez was hot on her heels, finishing a close second in 2:02.88, with another Cuban, Rose Mary Almanza, taking bronze in 2:03.68.
In the women’s high jump, Rachel McCoy of the United States triumphed with a clearance of 1.87 meters. Colombian Jennifer Laritza Rodriguez secured silver with a jump of 1.84 meters, and Marisabel Senyu of the Dominican Republic earned bronze with 1.81 meters.
Jean-Simon Desgagnés brought home gold for Canada in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking in at 8:30.14, while American Daniel Michalski claimed silver in 8:36.47, and Colombia’s Carlos Andrés San Martin finished in 8:41.59 for bronze.
The men’s javelin saw Curtis Thompson of the USA seize gold with a throw of 79.65 meters. Brazil’s Pedro Henrique Nunes flung a 78.45-meter throw for silver, just ahead of Leslain Baird of Guyana, who earned bronze with 78.23 meters.
Cuba dominated the women’s 4x400m relay, crossing the finish line in 3:33.15, with the Dominican Republic chasing down for silver in 3:34.27 and Brazil clinching bronze in 3:34.80.
Closing the track events, the Brazilian men’s 4x400m relay team sprinted to victory in 3:03.92. The Mexican quartet grabbed silver in a close 3:04.22, and the team from the Dominican Republic completed the podium in 3:05.98.
The Pan American Games concluded with athletes from across the Americas celebrating triumphs, personal bests, and national records, embodying the spirit of unity and competition that the games stand for.