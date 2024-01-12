World Championship silver medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion in shot put, Sarah Mitton, has announced her indoor competition schedule for the season.

Sarah Mitton, who made the announcement via Instagram, is set to kick off her season at the Can Am Classic in Windsor, Canada, followed by an appearance at the Wolverine International in Michigan.

The Canadian shot put star, known for her impressive performances, plans to continue her indoor campaign in Europe. She is scheduled to compete at the Meeting de L’Eure in France, part of the World Indoor Tour Silver on January 28. Following this, Mitton will participate in the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech meet in the Czech Republic, another World Indoor Tour Silver event, on February 20.

Sarah Mitton’s indoor season is set to culminate at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Her participation in these events marks a significant phase in her athletic calendar, offering her the opportunity to build on her recent successes and showcase her talent on the global stage.

As a prominent figure in shot put, Sarah Mitton’s performances in these upcoming meets are highly anticipated by fans and enthusiasts of track and field. Her participation in these prestigious events underscores her status as one of the leading shot putters in the world today.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity