The Eugene Diamond League Final – Day 2 of the Prefontaine Classic promises an action-packed lineup featuring top-tier athletes across multiple track and field events. With Olympic champions, world record-holders, and up-and-coming talents all sharing the spotlight, the stage is set for riveting performances and possibly new records.

From the men’s 200m, featuring rising star Letsile Tebogo, to the women’s 400m with all three World Championship medalists in the mix, the competition is slated to be fierce. With record-breaking potentials in events like the men’s 800m and the women’s 100m hurdles, fans and athletes alike can anticipate a sports spectacle that will keep them at the edge of their seats.

Men

200m: In Noah Lyles‘ absence, who will emerge as the frontrunner? Letsile Tebogo boasts this year’s fastest time of 19.50, although Erriyon Knighton, who clocked 19.72, beat him at the World Championships. Kenneth Bednarek and Canadians are also in the mix.

800m: World champion Marco Arop and world silver medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi are the headliners, and the field includes eight athletes with sub-1:44 season’s bests. The current meeting record of 1:43.63 could be surpassed.

3000m: A trio of Olympic champions—Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Joshua Cheptegei, and Selemon Barega—headline the race. Eliud Kipchoge’s meeting record of 7:35.44 from 2005 is likely to be bested.

110m hurdles: Grant Holloway, Hansle Parchment, and Cordell Tinch have all clocked 12.96 this year. Roberts and fresh Swiss record holder Joseph are also in contention.

Long Jump: Simon Ehammer and Tajay Gayle have the season’s top performances, making for an unpredictable contest.

Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis aims to finish his season with another win. Could he challenge his own world record of 6.22m?

Shot Put: Ryan Crouser, who holds the world record at 23.56m, leads a field where five athletes have surpassed the 22m mark this season.

Discus: A rematch between reigning world champion Daniel Stahl and former world champion Kristjan Ceh is anticipated.

Women

200m: Shericka Jackson aims for a sprint double and eyes Flo-Jo’s 21.34 from 1988.

400m: All three World Championship medalists, including Marileidy Paulino and Natalia Kaczmarek, will compete.

800m: A clash between the big three: Mary Moraa, Keely Hodgkinson, and Athing Mu.

5000m: World 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay faces off against world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet.

100m hurdles: Danielle Williams, Tobi Amusan, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Keni Harrison make for a strong lineup.

400m hurdles: Femke Bol debuts at the Pre Classic as the fastest on paper, aiming for the meeting record of 52.77.

High Jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Nicola Olyslagers, joint world leaders at 2.02m, will compete.

Long Jump: World champion Ivana Vuleta leads the field.

Discus: An all-American battle features Valarie Allman and Laulauga Tausaga.