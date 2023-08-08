caribshopper
Tia Clayton Triumphs: Jamaica’s Sprint Talents Conquer Meeting Brazzale Vicenza 2023

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 8, 2023
Tia Clayton takes the victory in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.23, leaving Krystal Sloley (11.27), Tina Clayton (11.32), and Serena Cole (11.47) in her wake  at the Meeting Brazzale Vicenza 2023

Jamaica’s emerging sprint talents, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton, Serena Cole, and Krystal Sloley, are steadily gaining exposure on the international stage. All hailing from the MVP track club, these four athletes are embarking on a journey across the European circuit, showcasing their prowess.

In their recent appearance at the Meeting Brazzale Vicenza 2023 in Italy on Tuesday, August 8, Tia Clayton emerged as the standout performer among the quartet in the women’s 100-metre.

Tia, who happens to be the twin sister of World U20 100-metre champion Tina, displayed remarkable resilience as she stormed from behind to seize victory in the women’s 100-metre race, clocking an impressive 11.23 seconds. This time equaled her personal best, previously established in June at Kingston’s National Stadium.

Tia Clayton’s powerful burst of speed

Tia’s race strategy was evident as she trailed behind Tina during the first half of the race. However, a powerful burst of speed in the latter part propelled her across the finish line, securing her well-deserved victory.

Krystal Sloley, positioned at fourth during the midpoint of the race, exhibited a sensational finish, racing like a bullet to claim the second place with a time of 11.27 seconds. Tina, despite her earlier lead, slipped to third with a time of 11.32 seconds, while Serena Cole maintained her composure to cross the line in 11.47 seconds.

In the heats, Tina was the fastest qualifier with 11.47 seconds. Tia ran 11.52, Serena 11.58 and Sloley 11.71.

In other track and field news, Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic and Home Stars Shine at Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo

