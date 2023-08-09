Jamaica a No-Show, Nigeria Dominates Women’s 100m at 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Sharing is caring!

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (August 7) — The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games bore witness to an absence of Jamaican sprinters in the women’s 100m event, which Nigerians dominated with two medals.

Nigeria’s Faith Okwose to take the limelight at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday. Despite Jamaica’s non-participation, Okwose’s remarkable performance illuminated the track as she surged to victory with a noteworthy time of 11.26 seconds (+0.8 m/s), clinching the coveted gold medal.

Faith Okwose’s journey to greatness commenced earlier in the day, gaining momentum during the semifinals. She dashed to a remarkable time of 11.42 seconds, surpassing the previous Games record. Notably, her compatriot Justina Eyakpobeyan matched her stride, clocking in at 11.35 seconds in a later semifinal race.

Undeterred by the competition, Okwose showcased her resilience, returning to the final event and setting a new personal best with her remarkable 11.26-second run.

Among her peers, Eyakpobeyan secured the silver medal, showcasing her remarkable skills with a time of 11.29 seconds.

Who win the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games men’s 100m dash?

On the men’s side, Jamaica’s representative, Shaquane Gordon, won bronze, securing his medal with a time of 10.43 seconds.

England’s Teddy Wilson secured his place in Commonwealth Youth Games history by clinching victory in the 100m event with a swift time of 10.37 seconds. Another English contender, Ebuka Nwokeji, displayed remarkable prowess, achieving a personal best time of 10.43 seconds and earning the silver medal.

In other track and field news, Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic and Home Stars Shine at Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo

Sharing is caring!