Jamaica a No-Show, Nigeria Dominates Women’s 100m at 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 9, 2023
Nigeria's sprinters Faith Okwose and Justina Eyakpobeyan won gold and silver in the women’s 100m at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (August 7) — The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games bore witness to an absence of Jamaican sprinters in the women’s 100m event, which Nigerians dominated with two medals.

Nigeria’s Faith Okwose to take the limelight at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday. Despite Jamaica’s non-participation, Okwose’s remarkable performance illuminated the track as she surged to victory with a noteworthy time of 11.26 seconds (+0.8 m/s), clinching the coveted gold medal.

Faith Okwose’s journey to greatness commenced earlier in the day, gaining momentum during the semifinals. She dashed to a remarkable time of 11.42 seconds, surpassing the previous Games record. Notably, her compatriot Justina Eyakpobeyan matched her stride, clocking in at 11.35 seconds in a later semifinal race.

Undeterred by the competition, Okwose showcased her resilience, returning to the final event and setting a new personal best with her remarkable 11.26-second run.

Among her peers, Eyakpobeyan secured the silver medal, showcasing her remarkable skills with a time of 11.29 seconds.

Who win the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games men’s 100m dash?

On the men’s side, Jamaica’s representative, Shaquane Gordon, won bronze, securing his medal with a time of 10.43 seconds.

England’s Teddy Wilson secured his place in Commonwealth Youth Games history by clinching victory in the 100m event with a swift time of 10.37 seconds. Another English contender, Ebuka Nwokeji, displayed remarkable prowess, achieving a personal best time of 10.43 seconds and earning the silver medal.

In other track and field news, Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic and Home Stars Shine at Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

