USATF Unveils Strong Contingent of 139 Athletes for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

USATF has unveiled an impressive lineup of 139 athletes for the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, scheduled to unfold from August 19 to 27 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, this nine-day event promises unparalleled excitement.
Team USATF enters this championship on the heels of a commanding performance at Oregon22, where they not only clinched the inaugural World Athletics Team Trophy with 328 points but also secured an unprecedented haul of 33 medals. With an impressive collection of 13 gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals across 22 events, American athletes firmly stamped their authority.
From the victorious Oregon22 team, an impressive 82 athletes are set to return to the global stage, including 23 individual medalists, out of which 10 claimed gold. The Budapest 23 roster boasts 63 Tokyo Olympians, 22 of whom tasted the glory of standing on the podium.
Among the 139 athletes chosen, 10 enter as wild cards, their tickets earned by triumphing at either Oregon22 or the Diamond League Final in Zurich. Adding to the Budapest 23 excitement, 45 athletes will be making their Team USATF debut, injecting fresh energy into the lineup.
The stage is set for some of the most renowned names in athletics to embark on this thrilling journey in Budapest 23. Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, Fred Kerley, Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, and Sha'Carri Richardson are just a few of the high-profile athletes who are poised to captivate the world with their extraordinary talents.
Women’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23
|EVENT/ATHLETE
|RESIDENCE
|ASSOCIATION
|100
|Brittany Brown
|Fort Worth, TX
|Iowa
|Tamari Davis
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Sha’Carri Richardson
|Clermont, FL
|Florida
|200
|Sha’Carri Richardson
|Clermont, FL
|Florida
|Gabby Thomas
|Austin, TX
|Texas Southern
|Kayla White
|Knoxville, TN
|North Carolina
|400
|Talitha Diggs
|Hellertown, PA
|Mid-Atlantic
|Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
|Playa Vista, CA
|Southern California
|Britton Wilson
|Fayetteville, AR
|Arkansas
|800
|Nia Akins
|Seattle, WA
|Pacific Northwest
|Kaela Edwards
|Boulder, CO
|Colorado
|Athing Mu
|Los Angeles, CA
|Gulf
|Raevyn Rogers
|Houston, TX
|Oregon
|1500
|Nikki Hiltz
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Arizona
|Sinclaire Johnson
|Portland, OR
|Oregon
|Cory McGee
|Boulder, CO
|New England
|3000 Steeplechase
|Emma Coburn
|Boulder, CO
|Colorado
|Krissy Gear
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Arizona
|Courtney Wayment
|Springville, UT
|Utah
|5000
|Elise Cranny
|Eugene, OR
|Oregon
|Alicia Monson
|Longmont, CO
|Colorado
|Natosha Rogers
|Chapel Hill, NC
|North Carolina
|10,000
|Elise Cranny
|Eugene, OR
|Oregon
|Alicia Monson
|Longmont, CO
|Colorado
|Natosha Rogers
|Chapel Hill, NC
|North Carolina
|35K Race Walk
|Stephanie Casey
|Portland, OR
|Oregon
|Miranda Melville
|Chula Vista, CA
|New York
|Maria Michta-Coffey
|Lake Grove, NY
|Long Island
|Marathon
|Keira D’Amato
|Richmond, VA
|Virginia
|Lindsay Flanagan
|Superior, CO
|Colorado
|Susanna Sullivan
|Reston, VA
|Potomac Valley
|100H
|Nia Ali
|Montverde, FL
|Tennessee
|Keni Harrison
|Los Angeles, CA
|Texas Southern
|Masai Russell
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|Potomac Valley
|400H
|Anna Cockrell
|Westworth Village, TX
|Southwestern
|Shamier Little
|Farmington, AR
|Arkansas
|Dalilah Muhammad
|Fort Worth, TX
|Southwestern
|High Jump
|Vashti Cunningham
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nevada
|Pole Vault
|Hana Moll
|Olympia, WA
|Pacific Northwest
|Katie Moon
|Powder Springs, GA
|New York
|Sandi Morris
|Mableton, GA
|Arkansas
|Bridget Williams
|Fairlawn, VA
|Virginia
|Long Jump
|Quanesha Burks
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Tara Davis-Woodhall
|The Colony, TX
|Southwestern
|Jasmine Moore
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Southwestern
|Triple Jump
|Tori Franklin
|Chicago, IL
|Illinois
|Jasmine Moore
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Southwestern
|Keturah Orji
|Atlanta, GA
|Georgia
|Shot Put
|Adelaide Aquilla
|Westlake, OH
|Lake Erie
|Jalani Davis
|University, MS
|Southern
|Chase Ealey
|Holman, NM
|New Mexico
|Maggie Ewen
|Vermillion, SD
|Dakotas
|Discus
|Valarie Allman
|Austin, TX
|Texas Southern
|Elena Bruckner
|Oakland, CA
|Pacific
|Veronica Fraley
|Raleigh, NC
|North Carolina
|Lagi Tausaga-Collins
|El Cajon, CA
|San Diego-Imperial
|Hammer
|Brooke Andersen
|State College, PA
|New York
|Janee’ Kassanavoid
|Manhattan, KS
|Missouri Valley
|DeAnna Price
|Champaign, IL
|New York
|Jillian Shippee
|Waterford, NY
|Adirondack
|Javelin
|Ariana Ince
|Colorado Springs, CO
|San Diego-Imperial
|Maggie Malone
|Lincoln, NE
|New York
|Heptathlon
|Taliyah Brooks
|Rogers, AR
|Arkansas
|Anna Hall
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Chari Hawkins
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego-Imperial
|Relay pool (Additional Athletes)
|Tamara Clark
|High Point, NC
|Texas Southern
|Makenzie Dunmore
|Clermont, FL
|Florida
|Rosey Effiong
|DeSoto, TX
|Southwestern
|Quanera Hayes
|Hope Mills, NC
|North Carolina
|Alexis Holmes
|Hamden, CT
|Connecticut
|Lynna Irby-Jackson
|Round Rock, TX
|Texas Southern
|Melissa Jefferson
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|South Carolina
|Twanisha Terry
|Sunrise, FL
|Florida
Men’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23
|EVENT/ATHLETE
|RESIDENCE
|ASSOCIATION
|100
|Cravont Charleston
|Charlotte, NC
|North Carolina
|Christian Coleman
|Lexington, KY
|Kentucky
|Fred Kerley
|Miami, FL
|Florida
|Noah Lyles
|Clermont, FL
|Potomac Valley
|200
|Kenny Bednarek
|Minneola, FL
|Wisconsin
|Erriyon Knighton
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Courtney Lindsey
|Rock Island, IL
|Illinois
|Noah Lyles
|Clermont, FL
|Potomac Valley
|400
|Bryce Deadmon
|Houston, TX
|Gulf
|Quincy Hall
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Michael Norman
|Los Angeles, CA
|Southern California
|Vernon Norwood
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Southern
|800
|Isaiah Harris
|Lewiston, ME
|Pacific Northwest
|Bryce Hoppel
|Midland, TX
|Missouri Valley
|Clayton Murphy
|Macedonia, OH
|Lake Erie
|1500
|Cole Hocker
|Eugene, OR
|Oregon
|Yared Nuguse
|Boulder, CO
|Colorado
|Joe Waskom
|Snoqualmie, WA
|Pacific Northwest
|3000 Steeplechase
|Benard Keter
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Colorado
|Kenneth Rooks
|Provo, UT
|Utah
|Isaac Updike
|Dobbs Ferry, NY
|Arizona
|5000
|Paul Chelimo
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Colorado
|Sean McGorty
|Eugene, OR
|Oregon
|Abdihamid Nur
|Flagstaff, AZ
|Arizona
|10,000
|Woody Kincaid
|Portland, OR
|Oregon
|Joe Klecker
|Longmont, CO
|Colorado
|Sean McGorty
|Eugene, OR
|Oregon
|20K Race Walk
|Nick Christie
|El Cajon, CA
|New York
|Marathon
|Elkanah Kibet
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Colorado
|Nico Montanez
|Mammoth Lakes, CA
|Southern California
|Zach Panning
|Lake Orion, MI
|Michigan
|110H
|Freddie Crittenden
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona
|Grant Holloway
|Gainesville, FL
|Florida
|Daniel Roberts
|Greensboro, NC
|Kentucky
|Cordell Tinch
|Pittsburg, KS
|Missouri Valley
|400H
|CJ Allen
|Marietta, GA
|Georgia
|Trevor Bassitt
|Gainesville, FL
|Ohio
|Rai Benjamin
|Bronxville, NY
|New York
|High Jump
|JuVaughn Harrison
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Southern
|Shelby McEwen
|Abbeville, LA
|Southern
|Vernon Turner
|Norman, OK
|Oklahoma
|Pole Vault
|Zach Bradford
|Bloomington, IL
|Illinois
|Chris Nilsen
|Vermillion, SD
|New York
|Zach McWhorter
|Provo, UT
|Utah
|Long Jump
|Marquis Dendy
|Ocala, FL
|Florida
|Jarrion Lawson
|Rogers, AR
|Arkansas
|Will Williams
|Jonesboro, AR
|Arkansas
|Triple Jump
|Chris Benard
|Chula Vista, CA
|San Diego-Imperial
|Will Claye
|New York, NY
|New York
|Donald Scott
|Gainesville, FL
|Michigan
|Shot Put
|Josh Awotunde
|West Columbia, SC
|New Jersey
|Ryan Crouser
|Farmington, AR
|Oregon
|Joe Kovacs
|Brentwood, TN
|New York
|Payton Otterdahl
|Lincoln, NE
|Dakotas
|Discus
|Sam Mattis
|East Brunswick, NJ
|New York
|Turner Washington
|Mesa, AZ
|Arizona
|Brian Williams
|Mesa, AZ
|Arizona
|Hammer
|Daniel Haugh
|Marietta, GA
|New York
|Rudy Winkler
|Washington, DC
|New York
|Alex Young
|LaVergne, TN
|Pacific
|Javelin
|Ethan Dabbs
|Charlottesville, VA
|Virginia
|Curtis Thompson
|Florence, NJ
|New England
|Capers Williamson
|Birmingham, AL
|South Carolina
|Decathlon
|Kyle Garland
|Athens, GA
|Georgia
|Harrison Williams
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Carolina
|Zach Ziemek
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Wisconsin
|Relay pool (Additional Athletes)
|Chris Bailey
|Fayetteville, AR
|Arkansas
|Matthew Boling
|Athens, GA
|Georgia
|Brandon Carnes
|North St. Paul, MN
|Minnesota
|Justin Robinson
|Swansea, IL
|Ozark
|JT Smith
|Commerce, TX
|Southwestern
|Kendal Williams
|Clermont, FL
|Florida
|Ryan Willie
|Baltimore, MD
|Potomac Valley