USATF Unveils Strong Contingent of 139 Athletes for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

Sharing is caring!

USATF has unveiled an impressive lineup of 139 athletes for the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, scheduled to unfold from August 19 to 27 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, this nine-day event promises unparalleled excitement.

Team USATF enters this championship on the heels of a commanding performance at Oregon22, where they not only clinched the inaugural World Athletics Team Trophy with 328 points but also secured an unprecedented haul of 33 medals. With an impressive collection of 13 gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals across 22 events, American athletes firmly stamped their authority.

From the victorious Oregon22 team, an impressive 82 athletes are set to return to the global stage, including 23 individual medalists, out of which 10 claimed gold. The Budapest 23 roster boasts 63 Tokyo Olympians, 22 of whom tasted the glory of standing on the podium.

Among the 139 athletes chosen, 10 enter as wild cards, their tickets earned by triumphing at either Oregon22 or the Diamond League Final in Zurich. Adding to the Budapest 23 excitement, 45 athletes will be making their Team USATF debut, injecting fresh energy into the lineup.

The stage is set for some of the most renowned names in athletics to embark on this thrilling journey in Budapest 23. Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, Fred Kerley, Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, and Sha’Carri Richardson are just a few of the high-profile athletes who are poised to captivate the world with their extraordinary talents. Noah Lyles Sets World Lead and Meeting Record

Women’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23

EVENT/ATHLETE RESIDENCE ASSOCIATION 100 Brittany Brown Fort Worth, TX Iowa Tamari Davis Gainesville, FL Florida Sha’Carri Richardson Clermont, FL Florida 200 Sha’Carri Richardson Clermont, FL Florida Gabby Thomas Austin, TX Texas Southern Kayla White Knoxville, TN North Carolina 400 Talitha Diggs Hellertown, PA Mid-Atlantic Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Playa Vista, CA Southern California Britton Wilson Fayetteville, AR Arkansas 800 Nia Akins Seattle, WA Pacific Northwest Kaela Edwards Boulder, CO Colorado Athing Mu Los Angeles, CA Gulf Raevyn Rogers Houston, TX Oregon 1500 Nikki Hiltz Flagstaff, AZ Arizona Sinclaire Johnson Portland, OR Oregon Cory McGee Boulder, CO New England 3000 Steeplechase Emma Coburn Boulder, CO Colorado Krissy Gear Flagstaff, AZ Arizona Courtney Wayment Springville, UT Utah 5000 Elise Cranny Eugene, OR Oregon Alicia Monson Longmont, CO Colorado Natosha Rogers Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina 10,000 Elise Cranny Eugene, OR Oregon Alicia Monson Longmont, CO Colorado Natosha Rogers Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina 35K Race Walk Stephanie Casey Portland, OR Oregon Miranda Melville Chula Vista, CA New York Maria Michta-Coffey Lake Grove, NY Long Island Marathon Keira D’Amato Richmond, VA Virginia Lindsay Flanagan Superior, CO Colorado Susanna Sullivan Reston, VA Potomac Valley 100H Nia Ali Montverde, FL Tennessee Keni Harrison Los Angeles, CA Texas Southern Masai Russell Upper Marlboro, MD Potomac Valley 400H Anna Cockrell Westworth Village, TX Southwestern Shamier Little Farmington, AR Arkansas Dalilah Muhammad Fort Worth, TX Southwestern High Jump Vashti Cunningham Las Vegas, NV Nevada Pole Vault Hana Moll Olympia, WA Pacific Northwest Katie Moon Powder Springs, GA New York Sandi Morris Mableton, GA Arkansas Bridget Williams Fairlawn, VA Virginia Long Jump Quanesha Burks Gainesville, FL Florida Tara Davis-Woodhall The Colony, TX Southwestern Jasmine Moore Grand Prairie, TX Southwestern Triple Jump Tori Franklin Chicago, IL Illinois Jasmine Moore Grand Prairie, TX Southwestern Keturah Orji Atlanta, GA Georgia Shot Put Adelaide Aquilla Westlake, OH Lake Erie Jalani Davis University, MS Southern Chase Ealey Holman, NM New Mexico Maggie Ewen Vermillion, SD Dakotas Discus Valarie Allman Austin, TX Texas Southern Elena Bruckner Oakland, CA Pacific Veronica Fraley Raleigh, NC North Carolina Lagi Tausaga-Collins El Cajon, CA San Diego-Imperial Hammer Brooke Andersen State College, PA New York Janee’ Kassanavoid Manhattan, KS Missouri Valley DeAnna Price Champaign, IL New York Jillian Shippee Waterford, NY Adirondack Javelin Ariana Ince Colorado Springs, CO San Diego-Imperial Maggie Malone Lincoln, NE New York Heptathlon Taliyah Brooks Rogers, AR Arkansas Anna Hall Gainesville, FL Florida Chari Hawkins San Diego, CA San Diego-Imperial Relay pool (Additional Athletes) Tamara Clark High Point, NC Texas Southern Makenzie Dunmore Clermont, FL Florida Rosey Effiong DeSoto, TX Southwestern Quanera Hayes Hope Mills, NC North Carolina Alexis Holmes Hamden, CT Connecticut Lynna Irby-Jackson Round Rock, TX Texas Southern Melissa Jefferson Myrtle Beach, SC South Carolina Twanisha Terry Sunrise, FL Florida

Men’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23

EVENT/ATHLETE RESIDENCE ASSOCIATION 100 Cravont Charleston Charlotte, NC North Carolina Christian Coleman Lexington, KY Kentucky Fred Kerley Miami, FL Florida Noah Lyles Clermont, FL Potomac Valley 200 Kenny Bednarek Minneola, FL Wisconsin Erriyon Knighton Gainesville, FL Florida Courtney Lindsey Rock Island, IL Illinois Noah Lyles Clermont, FL Potomac Valley 400 Bryce Deadmon Houston, TX Gulf Quincy Hall Gainesville, FL Florida Michael Norman Los Angeles, CA Southern California Vernon Norwood Baton Rouge, LA Southern 800 Isaiah Harris Lewiston, ME Pacific Northwest Bryce Hoppel Midland, TX Missouri Valley Clayton Murphy Macedonia, OH Lake Erie 1500 Cole Hocker Eugene, OR Oregon Yared Nuguse Boulder, CO Colorado Joe Waskom Snoqualmie, WA Pacific Northwest 3000 Steeplechase Benard Keter Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Kenneth Rooks Provo, UT Utah Isaac Updike Dobbs Ferry, NY Arizona 5000 Paul Chelimo Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Sean McGorty Eugene, OR Oregon Abdihamid Nur Flagstaff, AZ Arizona 10,000 Woody Kincaid Portland, OR Oregon Joe Klecker Longmont, CO Colorado Sean McGorty Eugene, OR Oregon 20K Race Walk Nick Christie El Cajon, CA New York Marathon Elkanah Kibet Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Nico Montanez Mammoth Lakes, CA Southern California Zach Panning Lake Orion, MI Michigan 110H Freddie Crittenden Phoenix, AZ Arizona Grant Holloway Gainesville, FL Florida Daniel Roberts Greensboro, NC Kentucky Cordell Tinch Pittsburg, KS Missouri Valley 400H CJ Allen Marietta, GA Georgia Trevor Bassitt Gainesville, FL Ohio Rai Benjamin Bronxville, NY New York High Jump JuVaughn Harrison Baton Rouge, LA Southern Shelby McEwen Abbeville, LA Southern Vernon Turner Norman, OK Oklahoma Pole Vault Zach Bradford Bloomington, IL Illinois Chris Nilsen Vermillion, SD New York Zach McWhorter Provo, UT Utah Long Jump Marquis Dendy Ocala, FL Florida Jarrion Lawson Rogers, AR Arkansas Will Williams Jonesboro, AR Arkansas Triple Jump Chris Benard Chula Vista, CA San Diego-Imperial Will Claye New York, NY New York Donald Scott Gainesville, FL Michigan Shot Put Josh Awotunde West Columbia, SC New Jersey Ryan Crouser Farmington, AR Oregon Joe Kovacs Brentwood, TN New York Payton Otterdahl Lincoln, NE Dakotas Discus Sam Mattis East Brunswick, NJ New York Turner Washington Mesa, AZ Arizona Brian Williams Mesa, AZ Arizona Hammer Daniel Haugh Marietta, GA New York Rudy Winkler Washington, DC New York Alex Young LaVergne, TN Pacific Javelin Ethan Dabbs Charlottesville, VA Virginia Curtis Thompson Florence, NJ New England Capers Williamson Birmingham, AL South Carolina Decathlon Kyle Garland Athens, GA Georgia Harrison Williams Chula Vista, CA North Carolina Zach Ziemek Sun Prairie, WI Wisconsin Relay pool (Additional Athletes) Chris Bailey Fayetteville, AR Arkansas Matthew Boling Athens, GA Georgia Brandon Carnes North St. Paul, MN Minnesota Justin Robinson Swansea, IL Ozark JT Smith Commerce, TX Southwestern Kendal Williams Clermont, FL Florida Ryan Willie Baltimore, MD Potomac Valley

Sharing is caring!