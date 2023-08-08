caribshopper
USATF Unveils Strong Contingent of 139 Athletes for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

Anthony Foster

Aug 8, 2023
Budapest 23 for Noah Lyles Makes History as Third-Time Winner of US Male Athlete of the Year

USATF has unveiled an impressive lineup of 139 athletes for the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, scheduled to unfold from August 19 to 27 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, this nine-day event promises unparalleled excitement.

Team USATF enters this championship on the heels of a commanding performance at Oregon22, where they not only clinched the inaugural World Athletics Team Trophy with 328 points but also secured an unprecedented haul of 33 medals. With an impressive collection of 13 gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals across 22 events, American athletes firmly stamped their authority.

From the victorious Oregon22 team, an impressive 82 athletes are set to return to the global stage, including 23 individual medalists, out of which 10 claimed gold. The Budapest 23 roster boasts 63 Tokyo Olympians, 22 of whom tasted the glory of standing on the podium.

Among the 139 athletes chosen, 10 enter as wild cards, their tickets earned by triumphing at either Oregon22 or the Diamond League Final in Zurich. Adding to the Budapest 23 excitement, 45 athletes will be making their Team USATF debut, injecting fresh energy into the lineup.

The stage is set for some of the most renowned names in athletics to embark on this thrilling journey in Budapest 23. Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, Fred Kerley, Athing Mu, Grant Holloway, and Sha’Carri Richardson are just a few of the high-profile athletes who are poised to captivate the world with their extraordinary talents. Noah Lyles Sets World Lead and Meeting Record

Women’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23

EVENT/ATHLETE RESIDENCE ASSOCIATION
100
Brittany Brown Fort Worth, TX Iowa
Tamari Davis Gainesville, FL Florida
Sha’Carri Richardson Clermont, FL Florida
200
Sha’Carri Richardson Clermont, FL Florida
Gabby Thomas Austin, TX Texas Southern
Kayla White Knoxville, TN North Carolina
400
Talitha Diggs Hellertown, PA Mid-Atlantic
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Playa Vista, CA Southern California
Britton Wilson Fayetteville, AR Arkansas
800
Nia Akins Seattle, WA Pacific Northwest
Kaela Edwards Boulder, CO Colorado
Athing Mu Los Angeles, CA Gulf
Raevyn Rogers Houston, TX Oregon
1500
Nikki Hiltz Flagstaff, AZ Arizona
Sinclaire Johnson Portland, OR Oregon
Cory McGee Boulder, CO New England
3000 Steeplechase
Emma Coburn Boulder, CO Colorado
Krissy Gear Flagstaff, AZ Arizona
Courtney Wayment Springville, UT Utah
5000
Elise Cranny Eugene, OR Oregon
Alicia Monson Longmont, CO Colorado
Natosha Rogers Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina
10,000
Elise Cranny Eugene, OR Oregon
Alicia Monson Longmont, CO Colorado
Natosha Rogers Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina
35K Race Walk
Stephanie Casey Portland, OR Oregon
Miranda Melville Chula Vista, CA New York
Maria Michta-Coffey Lake Grove, NY Long Island
Marathon
Keira D’Amato Richmond, VA Virginia
Lindsay Flanagan Superior, CO Colorado
Susanna Sullivan Reston, VA Potomac Valley
100H
Nia Ali Montverde, FL Tennessee
Keni Harrison Los Angeles, CA Texas Southern
Masai Russell Upper Marlboro, MD Potomac Valley
400H
Anna Cockrell Westworth Village, TX Southwestern
Shamier Little Farmington, AR Arkansas
Dalilah Muhammad Fort Worth, TX Southwestern
High Jump
Vashti Cunningham Las Vegas, NV Nevada
Pole Vault
Hana Moll Olympia, WA Pacific Northwest
Katie Moon Powder Springs, GA New York
Sandi Morris Mableton, GA Arkansas
Bridget Williams Fairlawn, VA Virginia
Long Jump
Quanesha Burks Gainesville, FL Florida
Tara Davis-Woodhall The Colony, TX Southwestern
Jasmine Moore Grand Prairie, TX Southwestern
Triple Jump
Tori Franklin Chicago, IL Illinois
Jasmine Moore Grand Prairie, TX Southwestern
Keturah Orji Atlanta, GA Georgia
Shot Put
Adelaide Aquilla Westlake, OH Lake Erie
Jalani Davis University, MS Southern
Chase Ealey Holman, NM New Mexico
Maggie Ewen Vermillion, SD Dakotas
Discus
Valarie Allman Austin, TX Texas Southern
Elena Bruckner Oakland, CA Pacific
Veronica Fraley Raleigh, NC North Carolina
Lagi Tausaga-Collins El Cajon, CA San Diego-Imperial
Hammer
Brooke Andersen State College, PA New York
Janee’ Kassanavoid Manhattan, KS Missouri Valley
DeAnna Price Champaign, IL New York
Jillian Shippee Waterford, NY Adirondack
Javelin
Ariana Ince Colorado Springs, CO San Diego-Imperial
Maggie Malone Lincoln, NE New York
Heptathlon
Taliyah Brooks Rogers, AR Arkansas
Anna Hall Gainesville, FL Florida
Chari Hawkins San Diego, CA San Diego-Imperial
Relay pool (Additional Athletes)
Tamara Clark High Point, NC Texas Southern
Makenzie Dunmore Clermont, FL Florida
Rosey Effiong DeSoto, TX Southwestern
Quanera Hayes Hope Mills, NC North Carolina
Alexis Holmes Hamden, CT Connecticut
Lynna Irby-Jackson Round Rock, TX Texas Southern
Melissa Jefferson Myrtle Beach, SC South Carolina
Twanisha Terry Sunrise, FL Florida

Men’s Roster by Event for Budapest 23

EVENT/ATHLETE RESIDENCE ASSOCIATION
100
Cravont Charleston Charlotte, NC North Carolina
Christian Coleman Lexington, KY Kentucky
Fred Kerley Miami, FL Florida
Noah Lyles Clermont, FL Potomac Valley
200
Kenny Bednarek Minneola, FL Wisconsin
Erriyon Knighton Gainesville, FL Florida
Courtney Lindsey Rock Island, IL Illinois
Noah Lyles Clermont, FL Potomac Valley
400
Bryce Deadmon Houston, TX Gulf
Quincy Hall Gainesville, FL Florida
Michael Norman Los Angeles, CA Southern California
Vernon Norwood Baton Rouge, LA Southern
800
Isaiah Harris Lewiston, ME Pacific Northwest
Bryce Hoppel Midland, TX Missouri Valley
Clayton Murphy Macedonia, OH Lake Erie
1500
Cole Hocker Eugene, OR Oregon
Yared Nuguse Boulder, CO Colorado
Joe Waskom Snoqualmie, WA Pacific Northwest
3000 Steeplechase
Benard Keter Colorado Springs, CO Colorado
Kenneth Rooks Provo, UT Utah
Isaac Updike Dobbs Ferry, NY Arizona
5000
Paul Chelimo Colorado Springs, CO Colorado
Sean McGorty Eugene, OR Oregon
Abdihamid Nur Flagstaff, AZ Arizona
10,000
Woody Kincaid Portland, OR Oregon
Joe Klecker Longmont, CO Colorado
Sean McGorty Eugene, OR Oregon
20K Race Walk
Nick Christie El Cajon, CA New York
Marathon
Elkanah Kibet Colorado Springs, CO Colorado
Nico Montanez Mammoth Lakes, CA Southern California
Zach Panning Lake Orion, MI Michigan
110H
Freddie Crittenden Phoenix, AZ Arizona
Grant Holloway Gainesville, FL Florida
Daniel Roberts Greensboro, NC Kentucky
Cordell Tinch Pittsburg, KS Missouri Valley
400H
CJ Allen Marietta, GA Georgia
Trevor Bassitt Gainesville, FL Ohio
Rai Benjamin Bronxville, NY New York
High Jump
JuVaughn Harrison Baton Rouge, LA Southern
Shelby McEwen Abbeville, LA Southern
Vernon Turner Norman, OK Oklahoma
Pole Vault
Zach Bradford Bloomington, IL Illinois
Chris Nilsen Vermillion, SD New York
Zach McWhorter Provo, UT Utah
Long Jump
Marquis Dendy Ocala, FL Florida
Jarrion Lawson Rogers, AR Arkansas
Will Williams Jonesboro, AR Arkansas
Triple Jump
Chris Benard Chula Vista, CA San Diego-Imperial
Will Claye New York, NY New York
Donald Scott Gainesville, FL Michigan
Shot Put
Josh Awotunde West Columbia, SC New Jersey
Ryan Crouser Farmington, AR Oregon
Joe Kovacs Brentwood, TN New York
Payton Otterdahl Lincoln, NE Dakotas
Discus
Sam Mattis East Brunswick, NJ New York
Turner Washington Mesa, AZ Arizona
Brian Williams Mesa, AZ Arizona
Hammer
Daniel Haugh Marietta, GA New York
Rudy Winkler Washington, DC New York
Alex Young LaVergne, TN Pacific
Javelin
Ethan Dabbs Charlottesville, VA Virginia
Curtis Thompson Florence, NJ New England
Capers Williamson Birmingham, AL South Carolina
Decathlon
Kyle Garland Athens, GA Georgia
Harrison Williams Chula Vista, CA North Carolina
Zach Ziemek Sun Prairie, WI Wisconsin
Relay pool (Additional Athletes)
Chris Bailey Fayetteville, AR Arkansas
Matthew Boling Athens, GA Georgia
Brandon Carnes North St. Paul, MN Minnesota
Justin Robinson Swansea, IL Ozark
JT Smith Commerce, TX Southwestern
Kendal Williams Clermont, FL Florida
Ryan Willie Baltimore, MD Potomac Valley

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.





