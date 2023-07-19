Krystal Sloley edges Tia Clayton in Women’s 100m at Meeting Arcobaleno EAP AtleticaEuropa

Krystal Sloley and Tia Clayton finished first and second, respectively, in the women’s 100m dash at Wednesday’s (July 19) Meeting Arcobaleno EAP AtleticaEuropa in Celle Ligure, Italy.

Krystal Sloley, who ran from lane four, emerged as the winner with Tia Clayton beside her, clocking a time of 11.53 despite a -1.0m/s headwind. Clayton finished closely behind in 11.57. Mia Gross from Australia secured the third spot with a time of 11.65.

In the men’s flat 400m race, Jamaican athlete Malik James-King, who is better known for his 400m hurdles skill, claimed third place. He completed the race in 46.55, trailing behind Emmanuel Ojeli Ifeanyi from Nigeria, who finished first with a time of 46.05, and Joel Thabo Semenya from South Africa, who finished second with a time of 46.36.

Australian sprinter Rohan Browning emerged as the winner in the men’s 100m event, clocking 10.17. Lee Dorrel from Great Britain followed closely behind in 10.38. | Full Results of the track and field meet here

Seamus Derbyshire from Great Britain was the sole competitor to run the men’s 400m hurdles in under 50 seconds. He achieved a time of 49.96, securing victory in the event.

In the women’s one-lap obstacle race, Zeney Van Der Walt from South Africa finished first with a time of 55.94.

In other track and field updates from the meet, Cuban athlete Roxana Gomez claimed victory in the women’s 400m race, finishing in 51.25. Gunta Vaicule from Latvia secured second place with a time of 52.34.

Top Track and field athletes or those hoping for a breakthrough are in Europe this time of the year to get top-notch competition.

