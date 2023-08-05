Home Stars Shine at Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo

Sharing is caring!

Several home stars showcased their talent at the Folksam Grand Prix in Malmo, Sweden, a WACT Challenger event. The competition witnessed impressive performances across various disciplines.

In the discus throw, Daniel Stahl emerged victorious with a mark of 67.30 meters. Daniel Stahl beat New Zealand’s Connor Bell, who threw of 63.90 meters, and Gudni Valur Gudnasson of Iceland, 63.41 meters for the top spot.

Fanny Roos claimed the top spot in the shot put with an impressive throw of 18.92 meters. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye secured second place with a throw of 18.42 meters.

In the 800m event, Andreas Kramer delivered a strong performance, clocking a time of 1:45.16 to secure first place. Paul Anselmini from France finished closely behind with a time of 1:45.50.

Max Hrelja dominated the 110m hurdles, posting a time of 13.50 seconds (-0.9) to claim victory, while Joel Bengtsson secured second place with a time of 13.55 seconds.

In other track and field news, Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic, and Alana Reid Secures Victory in Women’s 100m at Pan American U20 Championships

In the Folksam Grand Prix women’s 100m, Julia Henriksson displayed her speed with a wind-aided time of 11.38 seconds (2.5) to take the top spot.

Germany’s Shanice Craft emerged victorious in the women’s discus throw with a mark of 60.93 meters, while Caisa-Marie Lindfors secured second place with a throw of 60.11 meters.

Other notable performances at the Folksam Grand Prix

Marcus Thomsen of Norway winning the shot put with a distance of 20.20 meters, Australia’s Catriona Bisset claiming victory in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:00.11, Thomas Somers of Great Britain winning the men’s 200m with a time of 20.78 seconds (0.1), Singapore’s Shanti Veronica Pereira topping the women’s 200m in 23.38 seconds (0.6), and Kristian Pulli of Finland securing victory in the long jump with a leap of 7.83 meters (1.6).

The Folksam Grand Prix proved to be a thrilling event, with athletes delivering outstanding performances and showcasing their prowess on the track and field.

Sharing is caring!