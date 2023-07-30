caribshopper
Jamaican Rising Stars Ready to Blaze the Track at CAS Meeting International 2023

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 30, 2023
Tina Clayton wins the U20 girls' 100m final in 11.22 at Carifta Games 2022

Several Jamaicans are set to participate in Sunday’s (30 Jul) CAS Meeting International 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger event in Schifflange, Luxembourg.

Headlining the men’s 100m dash will be Jamaican athlete Kishane Thompson, who is the only participant in the field with a sub-10 seconds record. He will be competing against Australian sprinter Jake Penny, Adam Thomas from Great Britain, and Tommy Ramdhan, also representing the UK.

Tina Clayton Returns to Action in Women’s 100m – MVP Athletes Out in Full Force

In the women’s 100m, Tina Clayton will make her return to competition after being sidelined since the Jamaica Trials in early July. She will be joined by her twin sister Tia Clayton, along with their training partners at MVP – Tia Clayton, Krystal Sloley, Serena Cole, and Jonielle Smith. Additionally, former Jamaican champion Jura Levy will also be part of the field.

The men’s 400m event will feature participants Malik James-King, Wendell Miller, and Javon Francis.

The women’s 100m hurdles will witness Crystal Morrison and Amoi Brown taking on American athlete Talie Monds.

In the men’s discus, Chad Wright will face tough competition from Mathew Denny of Australia and Victor Hogan of South Africa.

The men’s high jump will see Christoff Bryan competing against Mpho Links of South Africa and Joel Clarke-Khan, both of whom have achieved 2.27m jumps.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

