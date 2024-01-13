Tia Clayton and Rohan Watson emerged as standout performers in their 60m events at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College on Saturday (13 Jan).

In the women’s 60m finals, Tia Clayton of MVP club sprinted to victory, clocking an impressive 7.22 seconds, followed by Jodean Williams of Sprintec, 7.30. Tia was the fastest overall in the time-final event, which saw her teammate and sister, Tina Clayton, winner of section four in 7.27 seconds, get second overall.

Sada Williams, also from MVP, secured third place with a time of 7.30 seconds. The event showcased MVP’s dominance, with Jonielle Smith, 7.35, and Natasha Morrison, 7.36, completing the top six. ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson Postpones 2024 Debut

The men’s 60m finals saw Rohan Watson of MVP clinch the win with a time of 6.67 seconds, edging out fellow MVP athlete Nishion Ebanks, who finished in 6.68 seconds.

Jevaughn Whyte of G C Foster College took third place with a time of 6.69 seconds, demonstrating the depth of talent in the field. Other notable performances included Gary Card from Wolmers Boys School, 6.71, and Michael Campbell from MVP, 6.72, highlighting the competitive nature of the event.

In the women’s 200m, Annecia Richards from G C Foster College emerged victorious, recording a time of 25.55 seconds. Shashell Walters, also representing G C Foster College, claimed second place with a time of 26.70 seconds, demonstrating the college’s strong presence in the event.

The men’s 200m saw Jaheim Diosi from G C Foster College take the top spot with a swift 21.59 seconds. Mckish Compton, also from G C Foster College, finished second in 21.99 seconds, while teammate Kalani Cook completed the podium with 22.11 seconds, showcasing the college’s depth in sprinting talent.

The JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet offered a platform for both established and emerging athletes to showcase their skills, setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.

