Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic

Jamaican athletes, including Antonio Watson, Roshawn Clarke, and Nataliah Whyte, enjoyed relatively good outings at the 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday (4 Aug).

Antonio Watson won the men’s 400m pro race, defeating the multi-Olympic Games and World Championships gold medallist Kirani James of Grenada. Watson finished with a time of 44.69, while Kiran James secured second place with a time of 44.92. American Justin Robinson took third place with a time of 45.09, and Jamaican Demish Gaye secured fourth place with a time of 45.44.

In the women’s 400m event, Alexis Holmes of the USA emerged victorious in 50.32, closely followed by Victoria Ohuruogu from England at 50.50. Jamaican Candice McLeod secured fifth place with a time of 51.71.

In the men’s 400m hurdles Pro event, Roshawn Clarke of Jamaica secured victory with a time of 48.52, followed by Ezekiel Nathaniel from Nigeria at 48.55 and David Kendziera (USA) at 48.77.

Nataliah Whyte Dominates Women’s 200m at Ed Murphey Classic

In the women’s 200m open final, Nataliah Whyte emerged victorious with a time of 22.76 seconds. She was followed by American Talitha Diggs at 22.83 and Nigerian Favour Ofili at 22.94.

Andrew Hudson and Rasheed Dwyer represented Jamaica in the men’s Pro 200m, securing third and fourth place, respectively. Andre De Grasse from Canada won the event with a time of 20.10, and Kyrie King from the USA secured second place in 20.45.

Ashanti Moore, representing Jamaica, ran 11.22 for third place in the women’s 100m pro prelims, won by Kortnei Johnson from the USA, 11.16. American Maia McCoy, 11.19, and Nigerian Favour Ofili, 11.30, were also in the race.

In the Women’s 100m Invitational A First Horizon, Aleia Hobbs from the USA won in 11.11, and Kortnei Johnson came second in 11.17. Moore claimed victory in the Invitational B First Horizon with a time of 11.18, followed by Maia McCoy (USA) at 11.24 and Nataliah Whyte at 11.26.

In the men’s 100m pro prelims, Marvin Bracy-Williams took the lead with a time of 9.93 seconds (+0.1m/s), followed by Liberian Emmanuel Matadi at 9.97. American JT Smith secured third place with a time of 10.09, and Andre De Grasse from Canada finished fifth with a time of 10.16. Jamaicans Tyquendo Tracey (10.20, +0.1m/s) and Ramone Branswell (10.34, -0.1m/s) finished sixth and 11th, respectively.



In the men’s 100m Invitational B First Horizon, Emmanuel Matadi claimed victory with a time of 10.00 seconds flat. Jamaican Tyquendo Tracey secured fifth place with a time of 10.21, and Branswell secured eighth place with a time of 10.37.

Oblique Seville beats Christian Coleman at Ed Murphey Classic

The men’s 100m Invitational A First Horizon saw Jamaican Oblique Seville taking second place in 9.98. Marvin Bracy-Williams topped the field in 9.96, while Christian Coleman finished third in 10.03.

Rajay Hamilton of Jamaica achieved second place in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:46.72, closely trailing Festus Lagat from Kenya at 1:46.58.

In the women’s 100m hurdles Pro race, Jamaicans Ackera Nugent (12.68), Danielle Williams (12.70), and Yanique Thompson (12.80) secured the fourth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively. Alaysha Johnson of the USA won with a time of 12.49, followed closely by Masai Russell (USA) at 12.52 and Tia Jones (USA) at 12.59.

Dejour Russell from Jamaica qualified for the final in the men’s 110m hurdles, securing second place in 13.47, just behind Michael Dickson from the USA (13.37).

In the minor sprint races from the Ed Murphey Classic, the men’s 100m heats saw Ambeer Webb from the USA running 10.17, followed by Jamaican Michael Stephens at 10.28 and Demarius Smith (USA) at 10.31. Jamaican Debon Lysight secured the tenth position with a time of 11.83.

Jamaicans Michael Stephens (10.32) and Devon Lysight (11.75) secured the second and twelfth positions in the men’s 100m final.

The women’s 100m title went to Candace Hill from the USA, finishing with a time of 11.29, with Guyanese Jasmine Abrams securing second place at 11.41 and Kristina Knott (USA) at 11.47.

