Surprises, Medals, Defenders and Stats on Day 3 at Budapest 23

Summing up the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in a nutshell: Here are the results, surprises, statistics, agents, top marks, and spectator figures put together by EME News.

RESULTS OF THE DAY

A remarkable 10.65 seconds, a Championship Record and Personal Best, matched by Richardson from lane 9, and a stunning 71.46 meters, a Championship Record, achieved by Daniel Stahl in the very last throw.

SURPRISES OF THE DAY

Fraser-Pryce in the bronze position, alongside Burkina Faso, securing its first-ever gold medal at the World Championships. Hibbert’s retirement due to injury was unexpected.

MEDALS (23 countries)

USA: 5 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze ESP: 2 gold ETH: 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze GBR: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze SWE: 1 gold, 1 silver

POINTS (44 countries)

USA: 92 points ETH: 32 points GBR and KEN: 22 points each ESP: 20 points

TITLE DEFENDERS

Defending Titles (3): Cheptegei, Crouser, Holloway Titles Not Defended (7): Kerley, Fajdek, Yamanishi, Gidey, K. Garcia, Shelly-Ann, Ceh No Contest (4): Mihambo, Thiam, Dominican Republic (mixed 4x400m), Pichardo

TOP MARKS

World Records (1): 3:08.80 in 4x400m Mixed Relay by Team USA World Leads (4+2): 1:17:32 in 20km Walk by Martin, 7.14 meters in Long Jump by Vuleta, 2x 4x400m Mixed Relays; Equaled: 9.83 seconds in 100m by Lyles, 10.65 seconds in 100m by Richardson Championship Records (4): 23.51 meters in Shot Put by Crouser, World Record in 4x400m Mixed Relay, 71.46 meters by Stahl, 10.65 seconds by Richardson World Junior Record (1): 47.34 seconds by Clarke in 400mH Area Records (2): OCE (Montag in Walks), ASI (Adekoya in 400mH)

SPECTATORS

Day 1: Approximately 25,000 (evening estimate), 15,000 (morning estimate) Day 2: Approximately 35,000 (evening estimate), 15,000 (morning estimate) Day 3: Approximately 20,000 (estimate)

AGENTS (individual gold medals)

Alberto Suarez: 2 gold medals Juan Pineda, Paul Doyle, Alberto Armas, Greg Kirkpatrick, Daniel Wessfeldt, Jurrie van der Welden, Mark Wetmore, Robert Wagner, Hans Uurike, John Regis, Renaldo Nehemiah: 1 gold medal each

STATS (by Ken Nakamura)

Women’s 400mH Heats: Adekoya’s 53.56 seconds is the fastest first-round time in World Championships history, surpassing Pechonkina’s 53.77 from 2005. Bol ran even faster with 53.39 seconds, now making it the fastest first-round time.

Men’s 400mH Semis: McMaster’s 47.72 seconds is the swiftest semi in 400mH World Championships history, replacing James Carter’s 47.78 from 2005. Benjamin’s 47.24 and Warholm’s 47.09 now stand as the fastest semis. Sibilio’s 48.43 is the fastest non-qualifier for the 400mH final.

Women’s 100m Semis: Jackson and Ta Lou clocked 10.79 seconds, tying the fastest semi time in Women’s 100m World Championships history with Shelly-Ann’s time from 2009. However, Ottey ran a wind-assisted (2.3) 10.78 in the 1991 semis.

Women’s 400m Semis: 49.54 seconds marks the second-fastest semi time in Women’s 400m World Championships history, with Sherika Williams having run 49.51 in Berlin in 2009. Kaczmarek’s 49.50 seconds now stands as the fastest semi time.

Discus Throw: Best marks for 1st (Championships record), 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at the Discus Throw World Championships were achieved.

Men’s 110mH: Holloway’s victory secured his third gold, tying him with Greg Foster and placing him one behind Allen Johnson, who won 4 times in the 110mH at the World Championships.

Women’s 100m: Best marks for places 1st (Championships record for Richardson) through 4th were set in the Women’s 100m at the World Championships.

