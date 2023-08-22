caribshopper
Grant Holloway Secures Epic Three-Peat in Men's 110m Hurdles

By Auburn Mann

Aug 22, 2023
Grant Holloway of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 110m Hurdles Final during day three of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23
Grant Holloway secured his third consecutive title in the event, running a season’s best (SB) of 12.96, just ahead of his Jamaican rival and Olympic Champion, Hansel Parchment on Day 3 (21 Aug) of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

“Consistency is my biggest attribute,” said American Holloway. “To run another 12.9 in the same year… I’m doing something right.”

Holloway made one of his classic starts and maintained his lead, with Parchment fiercely finishing in 13.07. Parchment, who famously thwarted Holloway’s goals in Tokyo by becoming an Olympic champion as well, and fellow American Daniel Roberts (13.09) closely followed.

Grant Holloway wants to be counted among the best ever

The American hurdler aims to be counted among the greats and openly pays homage to past hurdlers.

“Rest in Peace to the great Greg Foster,” said Grant Holloway, the last person to achieve a three-peat in the Men’s 110m hurdles at the World Championships (1983, 1987, 1991). “For me to have my name in the history books with him is always great.”

As he looks ahead to Paris, Grant Holloway keeps his legacy in mind.

“I’m starting to get to the point now where I want to be one of the greats,” said Holloway. “I want them to say, first it’s Allen {Johnson}, then it’s Aries {Merritt}, then there’s me.”

By Auburn Mann

Is a budding freelance Journalist. He worked for news outlets like Capital News Service, a news wire based out of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, where he graduated from with a Master's in Journalism. He has an undergraduate degree in communications from Bowie State University, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor for the schools official Newspaper: The Spectrum. He has also contributed to newspapers like The Washington Afro American, Montgomery County Gazette and the Takoma/Silver Spring Voice. Auburn has a strong passion for Athletics, particularly events 800 meters and under( and their corresponding relays).

