caribshopper
Articles

Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 25, 2023
Jamaica in action in the heats of the women's 4x100m at Budapest 23
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Day 8 Schedule at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships features Women’s and Men’s 4x100m finals. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah will be in action.

Who will win the Women’s 4x100m Final at Budapest 23?

Jamaica will face the USA with Sha’Carri Richardson and company. The Jamaica men’s 4x100m team will also go for gold against Noah Lyles and company

Event Schedule for Day 7 – Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

3:25 AM: Women’s Shot Put Qualification

  • Danniel Thomas-Dodd – Group A

12:30 PM: Men’s 4x400m Heats

  • Jamaica – Heat 2

12:55 PM: Women’s 4x400m Heats

  • Jamaica – Heat 1

1:15 PM: Women’s Shot Put Final

  • To be determined

2:40 PM: Men’s 4x100m Final

  • Jamaica

2:53 PM: Women’s 4x100m Final

  • Jamaica
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Budapest 2023 Day 7: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 25, 2023
Articles

Noah Lyles Makes History with 200m Victory at Budapest 2023 Championships

Aug 25, 2023
Articles

Noah Lyles Overcomes Golf Cart Crash to Shine in 200m Semifinal at Budapest 23 Championships

Aug 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Budapest 2023 Day 7: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Noah Lyles Makes History with 200m Victory at Budapest 2023 Championships

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme in Budapest 23 Women’s 200m

Aug 25, 2023 0 Comments