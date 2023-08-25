Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

Day 8 Schedule at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships features Women’s and Men’s 4x100m finals. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah will be in action.
Who will win the Women’s 4x100m Final at Budapest 23?
Jamaica will face the USA with Sha’Carri Richardson and company. The Jamaica men’s 4x100m team will also go for gold against Noah Lyles and company
Event Schedule for Day 7 – Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
3:25 AM: Women’s Shot Put Qualification
- Danniel Thomas-Dodd – Group A
12:30 PM: Men’s 4x400m Heats
- Jamaica – Heat 2
12:55 PM: Women’s 4x400m Heats
- Jamaica – Heat 1
1:15 PM: Women’s Shot Put Final
- To be determined
2:40 PM: Men’s 4x100m Final
- Jamaica
2:53 PM: Women’s 4x100m Final
- Jamaica