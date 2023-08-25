Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 8 Schedule

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Day 8 Schedule at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships features Women’s and Men’s 4x100m finals. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah will be in action.

Who will win the Women’s 4x100m Final at Budapest 23?

Jamaica will face the USA with Sha’Carri Richardson and company. The Jamaica men’s 4x100m team will also go for gold against Noah Lyles and company

Event Schedule for Day 7 – Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

3:25 AM: Women’s Shot Put Qualification

Danniel Thomas-Dodd – Group A

12:30 PM: Men’s 4x400m Heats

Jamaica – Heat 2

12:55 PM: Women’s 4x400m Heats

Jamaica – Heat 1

1:15 PM: Women’s Shot Put Final

To be determined

2:40 PM: Men’s 4x100m Final

Jamaica

2:53 PM: Women’s 4x100m Final

Jamaica

