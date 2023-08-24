caribshopper
Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Schedule

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 24, 2023
The event Budapest 23 women's 200m will witness a showdown between Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas.
Day 7 Schedule at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships features Women’s 200m Clash and Noah Lyles’ Record Attempt.

Who will win the Women’s 200m Final at Budapest 23?

The event will witness a showdown between Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas.

Lane Athlete Nat PB SB
2 Marie-Josée TA LOU CIV 22.08 22.26
3 Anthonique STRACHAN BAH 22.15 22.15
4 Dina ASHER-SMITH GBR 21.88 22.23
5 Daryll NEITA GBR 22.21 22.21
6 Shericka JACKSON JAM 21.45 21.71
7 Julien ALFRED LCA 21.91 21.91
8 Gabrielle THOMAS USA 21.60 21.60
9 Sha’Carri RICHARDSON USA 21.94 21.94

In the Men’s 200m Final, competing for the Budapest 23 crown, Noah Lyles sets his sights on Usain Bolt’s world record of 19.19. Lyles has stated that his goal is to achieve a time of 19.10.

Lane Athlete Nat PB SB
1 Andrew HUDSON JAM 20.25 20.25
2 Joseph FAHNBULLEH LBR 19.83 20.14
3 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 19.62 20.01
4 Zharnel HUGHES GBR 19.73 19.73
5 Alexander OGANDO DOM 19.91 19.99
6 Noah LYLES USA 19.31 19.47
7 Kenneth BEDNAREK USA 19.68 19.82
8 Erriyon KNIGHTON USA 19.49 19.72
9 Letsile TEBOGO BOT 19.50 19.50

Day 7 Morning Session:

3:20 AM – Women’s High Jump Qualifying

  • Lamar Distin – Group A
  • Kimberly Williamson Group B

Day 7 Afternoon Session:

12:32 PM – Men’s 4x100m Heats

  • Jamaica – Heat 1

12:38 PM – Women’s Triple Jump Final

  • Shanieka Ricketts
  • Kimberly Williams

01:00 PM – Women’s 4x100m Heats

  • Jamaica – Heat 1

01:25 PM – Women’s 800m Semi-Final

  • Natoya Goule-Tappin – Heat 2
  • Adelle Tracey – Heat 3

02:40 PM – Women’s 200m Final

  • Shericka Jackson

02:50 PM – Men’s 200m Final

  • Andrew Hudson

Don't miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location. Also, check out our Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

