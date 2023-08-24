Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 7 Schedule

Day 7 Schedule at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships features Women’s 200m Clash and Noah Lyles’ Record Attempt.
Who will win the Women’s 200m Final at Budapest 23?
The event will witness a showdown between Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas.
|Lane
|Athlete
|Nat
|PB
|SB
|2
|Marie-Josée TA LOU
|CIV
|22.08
|22.26
|3
|Anthonique STRACHAN
|BAH
|22.15
|22.15
|4
|Dina ASHER-SMITH
|GBR
|21.88
|22.23
|5
|Daryll NEITA
|GBR
|22.21
|22.21
|6
|Shericka JACKSON
|JAM
|21.45
|21.71
|7
|Julien ALFRED
|LCA
|21.91
|21.91
|8
|Gabrielle THOMAS
|USA
|21.60
|21.60
|9
|Sha’Carri RICHARDSON
|USA
|21.94
|21.94
In the Men’s 200m Final, competing for the Budapest 23 crown, Noah Lyles sets his sights on Usain Bolt’s world record of 19.19. Lyles has stated that his goal is to achieve a time of 19.10.
|Lane
|Athlete
|Nat
|PB
|SB
|1
|Andrew HUDSON
|JAM
|20.25
|20.25
|2
|Joseph FAHNBULLEH
|LBR
|19.83
|20.14
|3
|Andre DE GRASSE
|CAN
|19.62
|20.01
|4
|Zharnel HUGHES
|GBR
|19.73
|19.73
|5
|Alexander OGANDO
|DOM
|19.91
|19.99
|6
|Noah LYLES
|USA
|19.31
|19.47
|7
|Kenneth BEDNAREK
|USA
|19.68
|19.82
|8
|Erriyon KNIGHTON
|USA
|19.49
|19.72
|9
|Letsile TEBOGO
|BOT
|19.50
|19.50
Day 7 Morning Session:
3:20 AM – Women’s High Jump Qualifying
- Lamar Distin – Group A
- Kimberly Williamson Group B
Day 7 Afternoon Session:
12:32 PM – Men’s 4x100m Heats
- Jamaica – Heat 1
12:38 PM – Women’s Triple Jump Final
- Shanieka Ricketts
- Kimberly Williams
01:00 PM – Women’s 4x100m Heats
- Jamaica – Heat 1
01:25 PM – Women’s 800m Semi-Final
- Natoya Goule-Tappin – Heat 2
- Adelle Tracey – Heat 3
02:40 PM – Women’s 200m Final
- Shericka Jackson
02:50 PM – Men’s 200m Final
- Andrew Hudson
