Highlights from Day 1 of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

Anthony Foster

Aug 19, 2023
At the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, Team United States 🇺🇸 accomplished a remarkable victory in the mixed 4x400m relay 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️. They not only clinched gold 🥇, but also set a fresh world record of 3:08.80 ⏱️, outdoing their own previous record
Highlighted by a series of remarkable achievements, the opening day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships witnessed a display of exceptional athletic prowess. From electrifying relay races to record-breaking feats in shot put and triple jump, the day was a captivating showcase of talent, determination, and history-making performances.

Budapest 23 Morning Session

Mixed 4x400m Relay (4x400mR)

Shot Put (SP)

  • In the qualifying round of the World Championships, Darlan Romani’s throw of 22.37 meters secured the longest shot put distance.

20km Walk

  • Perseus Karlstrom earned his third medal at the 20km walk, having previously won bronze in the last two World Championships.
  • Jefferson Perez remains the leader with four medals at the 20km walk in WC history.
  • New all-time best marks for places 6th, 7th, and 8th were established for the 20km walk.
  • The World Championships witnessed the setting of best marks for places from 2nd to 8th in the 20km walk, contributing to a highly competitive event.

1500m Women

  • Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchif’s remarkable time of 4:00.87 established the fastest 1500m heat ever. Vissa’s time of 4:01.66 marked the fastest non-qualifier time ever.

Budapest 23 Evening Session

1500m

  • A new record was set for the fastest first-round time of 1500m in the World Championships with a time of 3:33.94 by Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN. This surpassed the previous record of 3:34.9 set by McSweyn 1 in Eugene.
  • Ossama Meslek achieved a time of 3:35.12, becoming the fastest non-qualifier in the history of the World Championships.

100m

  • Oblique Seville‘s impressive time of 9.86 became the second-fastest time in the first round of the 100m in World Championships history. Fred Kerley’s time of 9.79 in Eugene’s first round remains the fastest.

Triple Jump (TJ)

  • A new qualifying round record was established for the longest triple jump (TJ) with Jaydon Hibbert‘s distance of 17.70 meters, surpassing Christian Olsson’s 17.56 from 2003.

Shot Put (SP)

  • The shot put witnessed a groundbreaking performance with a throw of 22.98 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 22.94 by Ryan Crouser from Eugene.
  • A distance of 23.51 meters now stands as the second-longest throw in history, following the sequence: Crouser 23.56, Crouser 23.51, Crouser 23.37, Crouser 23.30, and Kovacs 23.23.
  • The victory margin for SP in WC reached a historic 1.17 meters, surpassing Gunthor’s 92cm from 1991.
  • Joe Kovacs secured his fifth medal in the history of SP in WC, establishing a record. This achievement also completed his collection of medals.
  • Notably, all medals were earned for throws exceeding 22 meters.

Women’s 10000m (W10000m)

  • Ethiopia swept the medal standings for the third time in the history of W10000m, previously achieving this feat in 2001 and 2005. Gudaf TSEGAY won the title in 31:27.18
  • Letesenbet Gidey, second in the final, secured her third medal at WC 10000m, trailing only Tirunesh Dibaba, who holds four medals.

Discus Throw (DT)

  • Despite no one achieving the 66.50 standard, Connor Bell’s throw of 63.72 marked the best non-qualifier performance in World Championships history.
By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

