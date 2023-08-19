Highlighted by a series of remarkable achievements, the opening day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships witnessed a display of exceptional athletic prowess. From electrifying relay races to record-breaking feats in shot put and triple jump, the day was a captivating showcase of talent, determination, and history-making performances.

Highlights from Day 1 of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

Mixed 4x400m Relay (4x400mR)

The fastest time in the qualifying round of the World Championships for the mixed 4x400m relay was clocked at 3:10.41. This surpassed the previous best of 3:11.75.

Shot Put (SP)

In the qualifying round of the World Championships, Darlan Romani’s throw of 22.37 meters secured the longest shot put distance.

20km Walk

Perseus Karlstrom earned his third medal at the 20km walk, having previously won bronze in the last two World Championships.

Jefferson Perez remains the leader with four medals at the 20km walk in WC history.

New all-time best marks for places 6th, 7th, and 8th were established for the 20km walk.