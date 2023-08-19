Highlights from Day 1 of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

Highlighted by a series of remarkable achievements, the opening day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships witnessed a display of exceptional athletic prowess. From electrifying relay races to record-breaking feats in shot put and triple jump, the day was a captivating showcase of talent, determination, and history-making performances.
Budapest 23 Morning Session
Mixed 4x400m Relay (4x400mR)
- The fastest time in the qualifying round of the World Championships for the mixed 4x400m relay was clocked at 3:10.41. This surpassed the previous best of 3:11.75.
- Jamaica’s performance with a time of 3:14.05 marked the quickest non-qualifier for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay in World Championships history.
Shot Put (SP)
- In the qualifying round of the World Championships, Darlan Romani’s throw of 22.37 meters secured the longest shot put distance.
20km Walk
- Perseus Karlstrom earned his third medal at the 20km walk, having previously won bronze in the last two World Championships.
- Jefferson Perez remains the leader with four medals at the 20km walk in WC history.
- New all-time best marks for places 6th, 7th, and 8th were established for the 20km walk.
- The World Championships witnessed the setting of best marks for places from 2nd to 8th in the 20km walk, contributing to a highly competitive event.
1500m Women
- Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchif’s remarkable time of 4:00.87 established the fastest 1500m heat ever. Vissa’s time of 4:01.66 marked the fastest non-qualifier time ever.
Budapest 23 Evening Session
1500m
- A new record was set for the fastest first-round time of 1500m in the World Championships with a time of 3:33.94 by Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN. This surpassed the previous record of 3:34.9 set by McSweyn 1 in Eugene.
- Ossama Meslek achieved a time of 3:35.12, becoming the fastest non-qualifier in the history of the World Championships.
100m
- Oblique Seville‘s impressive time of 9.86 became the second-fastest time in the first round of the 100m in World Championships history. Fred Kerley’s time of 9.79 in Eugene’s first round remains the fastest.
Triple Jump (TJ)
- A new qualifying round record was established for the longest triple jump (TJ) with Jaydon Hibbert‘s distance of 17.70 meters, surpassing Christian Olsson’s 17.56 from 2003.
Shot Put (SP)
- The shot put witnessed a groundbreaking performance with a throw of 22.98 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 22.94 by Ryan Crouser from Eugene.
- A distance of 23.51 meters now stands as the second-longest throw in history, following the sequence: Crouser 23.56, Crouser 23.51, Crouser 23.37, Crouser 23.30, and Kovacs 23.23.
- The victory margin for SP in WC reached a historic 1.17 meters, surpassing Gunthor’s 92cm from 1991.
- Joe Kovacs secured his fifth medal in the history of SP in WC, establishing a record. This achievement also completed his collection of medals.
- Notably, all medals were earned for throws exceeding 22 meters.
Women’s 10000m (W10000m)
- Ethiopia swept the medal standings for the third time in the history of W10000m, previously achieving this feat in 2001 and 2005. Gudaf TSEGAY won the title in 31:27.18
- Letesenbet Gidey, second in the final, secured her third medal at WC 10000m, trailing only Tirunesh Dibaba, who holds four medals.
Discus Throw (DT)
- Despite no one achieving the 66.50 standard, Connor Bell’s throw of 63.72 marked the best non-qualifier performance in World Championships history.