Noah Lyles Overcomes Golf Cart Crash to Shine in 200m Semifinal at Budapest 23 Championships

Noah Lyles made a resounding statement on Thursday as he secured his spot in the 200m final with a standout performance on day 6 (24 Aug) of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships.

Despite encountering an incredibly unusual incident involving a traffic accident, which led to the rescheduling of his semifinal heat, Lyles remained composed and unharmed. He easily advanced to the final, recording the fastest time of the meet at 19.76.

What about the golf cart crash involving Noah Lyles?

After the event, Noah Lyles tweeted, “Survived a crash and made the Finals. God is Good.”

One of the golf carts transporting Noah Lyles and the other athletes to the stadium holding area collided with another cart carrying World Athletics volunteers.

According to a statement released by World Athletics, “The 200m heats were reordered due to a collision involving two golf carts. One athlete and a volunteer were assessed, and the athlete was cleared to participate, competing in the last heat. The volunteer is also in good condition. The Local Organising Committee is investigating the incident and reviewing transport procedures.”

Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson sustained an injury in a golf cart accident at Budapest 23 Champs

However, it was reported that Jamaican athlete Andrew Hudson sustained an injury to his right eye due to glass fragments.

The initial final two heats, which were supposed to be unaffected by the cart incident, saw athletes like Letsile Tebogo and Kenneth Bednarek comfortably qualifying with times of 19.96 and 19.97, respectively. Teenager Erriyon Knighton cruised to victory in his race with a time of 19.98, while Zharnel Hughes eased up to a time of 20.02.

Courtney Lindsey, a collegian athlete, failed to qualify behind Bednarek, recording a time of 20.21. The remaining finalists for Friday’s final include Joseph Fahnbulleh, Andre De Grasse, and Alexander Ogando. Despite finishing fifth in his heat, Hudson (20.38) advanced to the final through a referee decision, taking into consideration the hindrance caused by the crash.

“I don’t know. There was so much going on. My eye was blurred. The race was a blur,” Hudson commented to reporters. “I appreciate the athletes for waiting and agreeing to reschedule our heat later in the competition.”

The Women’s qualification process was comparatively less eventful, with Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Dina Asher-Smith, Marie Josee Ta Lou, and Gabby Thomas all successfully qualifying without any off-track incidents causing delays. British athlete Daryll Neita and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan complete tomorrow’s field.

