Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 3 Schedule

Aug 22, 2023
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson talk after the latter's 10.65 victory at Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
Some 10 Jamaicans will be in action on Tuesday’s (22 Aug) Day 4 at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary! The event will run from August 19th to 27th, and the heart of Hungary will pulsate with global energy as exceptional athletes from around the world gather to compete at the highest level.

Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location. Also, check out our Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 4 Schedule

11:40 am Women’s 100mH Heats:

  • Ackera Nugent – Heat 1
  • Danielle Williams – Heat 3
  • Megan Tapper – Heat 5

12:20 pm Men’s 800m Heats:

  • Navasky Anderson – Heat 2

1:25 pm Women’s 400mH Semi-Final:

  • Rushell Clayton – Heat 1
  • Andrenette Knight – Heat 2
  • Janieve Russell – Heat 3

2:00 pm Men’s 400m Semi-Final:

  • Antonio Watson – Heat 1
  • Zandrion Barnes – Heat 2
  • Sean Bailey – Heat 3

ALSO READ:

Highlights from Day 1 of the  World Athletics Championships

Elaine Thompson-Herah: “I’m the Greatest Female Sprinter Ever.”

