Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 3 Schedule

Some 10 Jamaicans will be in action on Tuesday’s (22 Aug) Day 4 at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary! The event will run from August 19th to 27th, and the heart of Hungary will pulsate with global energy as exceptional athletes from around the world gather to compete at the highest level.

11:40 am Women’s 100mH Heats:

Ackera Nugent – Heat 1

Danielle Williams – Heat 3

Megan Tapper – Heat 5

12:20 pm Men’s 800m Heats:

Navasky Anderson – Heat 2

1:25 pm Women’s 400mH Semi-Final:

Rushell Clayton – Heat 1

Andrenette Knight – Heat 2

Janieve Russell – Heat 3

2:00 pm Men’s 400m Semi-Final:

Antonio Watson – Heat 1

Zandrion Barnes – Heat 2

Sean Bailey – Heat 3

