caribshopper
Articles

Podium Triumphs for Team USA in Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6

ByAuburn Mann

Aug 24, 2023
(L to R) Bronze medalist Deanna Price of Team United States, gold medalist Camryn Rogers of Team Canada and silver medalist Janee' Kassanavoid of Team United States pose for a photo after the Women's Hammer Throw Finalduring day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Team USA had numerous podium finishes during Thursday’s (Aug 24) sixth day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships.

Shamir Little claimed silver behind the Netherlands’ presumptive favorite, Femke Bol, in the 400m hurdles to close the evening. With Sydney McLaughlin’s withdrawal from the hurdles and this year’s games, Bol lived up to her status as the woman to beat. She secured victory in the women’s 400m hurdles final with a dominant time of 51.70. Little, who reached her first final in 8 seasons (going back to Beijing 2015), clocked 52.80 to earn her second silver medal, holding off Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton, who pushed through to take the bronze with a time of 52.81.

To start the evening, Kendra Harrison earned another Bronze in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.46, finishing behind the surprise winner Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who ran 12.43 to claim another world title, eight years after her gold in Beijing. Williams narrowly beat Olympic champion and undefeated Jasmine Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico, who finished second with a time of 12.44.

“I made a lot of careless mistakes,” confessed Harrison. “I’m the type of person that when I’m not going all out, I tend to make those silly mistakes,” she added. “Next year is the Olympic year, and I’m going to use this as motivation,” concluded Harrison.

Who won the men’s 400m final in Budapest 23

The men’s 400m was headlined by young Jamaican Antonio Watson‘s upset of Matthew Hudson-Smith, winning with a time of 44.22 compared to Hudson-Smith’s 44.31. This victory marked Jamaica’s first quarter gold in 40 years. In third place was American Quincy Hall, who edged out his teammate Vernon Norwood with times of 44.37 and 44.39, respectively, to secure the bronze.
Grenada’s Kirani James, in his fifth World Championship final, finished fifth with a time of 44.52. Wayde Van Niekerk, the World Record holder and two-time world champion, returned to his first final since 2017, finishing eighth with a time of 45.11.

In the Budapest 23 Women’s Hammer Throw, Canadian Camryn Rodgers outperformed her U.S. competitors, Janee’ Kassanavoid and DeAnna Price, trading in her silver from Eugene for gold in Budapest. Her throw of 77.22 made her the first female Canadian world champion in 20 years.
Kassanavoid also upgraded her medal from Eugene to claim silver here with a throw of 77.36. Doha 2019 World champion, Price, rounded out the podium with a throw of 75.41.

Don’t miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location. Also, check out our Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Auburn Mann

Is a budding freelance Journalist. He worked for news outlets like Capital News Service, a news wire based out of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, where he graduated from with a Master's in Journalism. He has an undergraduate degree in communications from Bowie State University, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor for the schools official Newspaper: The Spectrum. He has also contributed to newspapers like The Washington Afro American, Montgomery County Gazette and the Takoma/Silver Spring Voice. Auburn has a strong passion for Athletics, particularly events 800 meters and under( and their corresponding relays).

Related Post

Articles

Noah Lyles Overcomes Golf Cart Crash to Shine in 200m Semifinal at Budapest 23 Championships

Aug 24, 2023
Articles LIVE

Day 5 Live Updates: Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships | Latest News and Results

Aug 23, 2023
Articles

Day 5: How to watch Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream

Aug 22, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Noah Lyles Overcomes Golf Cart Crash to Shine in 200m Semifinal at Budapest 23 Championships

Aug 24, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

Podium Triumphs for Team USA in Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6

Aug 24, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Jamaica’s Watson and Williams Stun the World with Unbelievable Performances at Budapest 23

Aug 24, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Caribbean athletes sizzled on another thrilling night of action in Budapest

Aug 24, 2023 0 Comments