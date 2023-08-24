Podium Triumphs for Team USA in Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Team USA had numerous podium finishes during Thursday’s (Aug 24) sixth day of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships.

Shamir Little claimed silver behind the Netherlands’ presumptive favorite, Femke Bol, in the 400m hurdles to close the evening. With Sydney McLaughlin’s withdrawal from the hurdles and this year’s games, Bol lived up to her status as the woman to beat. She secured victory in the women’s 400m hurdles final with a dominant time of 51.70. Little, who reached her first final in 8 seasons (going back to Beijing 2015), clocked 52.80 to earn her second silver medal, holding off Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton, who pushed through to take the bronze with a time of 52.81.

To start the evening, Kendra Harrison earned another Bronze in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.46, finishing behind the surprise winner Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who ran 12.43 to claim another world title, eight years after her gold in Beijing. Williams narrowly beat Olympic champion and undefeated Jasmine Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico, who finished second with a time of 12.44.

“I made a lot of careless mistakes,” confessed Harrison. “I’m the type of person that when I’m not going all out, I tend to make those silly mistakes,” she added. “Next year is the Olympic year, and I’m going to use this as motivation,” concluded Harrison.

Who won the men’s 400m final in Budapest 23

The men’s 400m was headlined by young Jamaican Antonio Watson‘s upset of Matthew Hudson-Smith, winning with a time of 44.22 compared to Hudson-Smith’s 44.31. This victory marked Jamaica’s first quarter gold in 40 years. In third place was American Quincy Hall, who edged out his teammate Vernon Norwood with times of 44.37 and 44.39, respectively, to secure the bronze.

Grenada’s Kirani James, in his fifth World Championship final, finished fifth with a time of 44.52. Wayde Van Niekerk, the World Record holder and two-time world champion, returned to his first final since 2017, finishing eighth with a time of 45.11.

In the Budapest 23 Women’s Hammer Throw, Canadian Camryn Rodgers outperformed her U.S. competitors, Janee’ Kassanavoid and DeAnna Price, trading in her silver from Eugene for gold in Budapest. Her throw of 77.22 made her the first female Canadian world champion in 20 years.

Kassanavoid also upgraded her medal from Eugene to claim silver here with a throw of 77.36. Doha 2019 World champion, Price, rounded out the podium with a throw of 75.41.

