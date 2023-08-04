Jamaica’s Alana Reid Advances Smoothly to 100m Final at Pan Am U20 Championships

Sharing is caring!

MAYAGÜEZ, Puerto Rico – Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid confidently secured her place in the women’s 100 meters final at the Pan Am U20 Championships 2023. The track and field event commenced on Friday at the Jose A. Figueroa Freire Stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Alana Reid in Action, How to watch Pan American U20 Championships Live stream?

Despite facing a challenging -2.6 m/s headwind, Reid showcased her exceptional talent and dominated the third heat of the preliminary races. She crossed the finish line with a time of 11.96 seconds, comfortably securing her spot in the highly-anticipated final.

As one of Jamaica’s top junior track and field sprinters, Reid came into the championships as the pre-race favorite to claim the gold medal. Her impressive performance earlier this season, where she clocked 10.92 seconds, only added to the anticipation surrounding her participation in the event.

Kaila Jackson, a standout athlete from the University of Georgia, secured her spot in the final by clocking 11.47 seconds (-0.9 m/s) in the second heat of the preliminary races. Puerto Rico’s Frances Colon Vazquez claimed the second spot in the final with a time of 11.85 seconds.

Camryn Dickson, representing Texas A&M, posted a time of 11.75 seconds (-0.9 m/s) to win the first heat and qualify with the second-fastest time of the day. Barbados’ Khristel Martindale secured the second spot in her heat with a time of 12.19 seconds.

Emily Martin of Canada and Asharria Ulett of Jamaica also qualified for the final, posting times of 11.99 seconds and 12.14 seconds, respectively.

Kaila Jackson, the reigning USATF U20 Championships champion, boasts an impressive season record of 11.04 seconds, making her the fourth-fastest in her age group this year.

The women’s 100m final is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday evening at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.

The evening session, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET, will feature 11 finals, including the men’s Shot Put, women’s Long Jump, and men’s Pole Vault.

