caribshopper
Featured

Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and USA’s Azcano Lead the Way in Pan American U20 100m Heats

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 4, 2023
Now onto Pan American U20 Championships .... Jamaica's Bouwahjie Nkrumie is highly favored to take gold in the U20 100m after setting a new Jamaica national junior record with a blistering 9.99 seconds performance at the Boys and Girls Champs 2023 last week

Sharing is caring!

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico, August 4 — Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Jamaica and Tyler Azcano of the USA made a powerful statement in the men’s 100 meters qualifiers at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie in Action, How to watch Pan American U20 Championships Live stream?

Link this link for Pan Am U20 Championships Live Streaming.

Tyler Azcano, who secured second place at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, displayed his prowess by clocking an impressive time of 10.58 seconds in the first heat, despite battling a -2.9 m/s headwind. This stellar performance placed him at the top of the qualifiers for tonight’s final.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, making a comeback after a muscle injury at the 2023 Carifta Games, dominated the third preliminary heat with a time of 10.60 seconds, showing his determination even against a strong -2.6 m/s headwind. The Jamaican World U20 silver medalist holds a joint second-fastest junior record this year, with a personal best of 9.99 seconds. Heartbreak for Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie as Injury Derails Under-20 ….

Other standout qualifiers for the final include Jamaica’s Jeevan Newby, who won the second heat with a time of 10.75 seconds, and Puerto Rico’s Adrian Canales Correa, posting 10.67 seconds from the same heat alongside Nkrumie.

USA’s Cameron Tarver secured his spot with a time of 10.76 seconds (-2.7 m/s), finishing behind Newby in the second heat.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ajani Daley and Shavique Bascus also impressed, qualifying for the final with times of 10.74 seconds (-2.9 m/s) and 10.76 seconds (-2.6 m/s), respectively.

The men’s 100m final at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. ET.

Sharing is caring!

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Kadrian Goldson Strikes Gold, Kai Chang Pockets Silver for Jamaica at FISU World University Games

Aug 3, 2023
Featured

Top Names Confirmed for Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis – 200m and 100H Events to Sizzle

Aug 2, 2023
Featured

Athing Mu’s World Championships Participation in Question as Coach Bobby Kersee Deliberates

Aug 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and USA’s Azcano Lead the Way in Pan American U20 100m Heats

Aug 4, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Kadrian Goldson Strikes Gold, Kai Chang Pockets Silver for Jamaica at FISU World University Games

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Top Names Confirmed for Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis – 200m and 100H Events to Sizzle

Aug 2, 2023 2 Comments
Articles

Sifan Hassan Set to Compete in Triple Events at Budapest 2023 World Championships

Aug 2, 2023 0 Comments