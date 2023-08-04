Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and USA’s Azcano Lead the Way in Pan American U20 100m Heats

Sharing is caring!

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico, August 4 — Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Jamaica and Tyler Azcano of the USA made a powerful statement in the men’s 100 meters qualifiers at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie in Action, How to watch Pan American U20 Championships Live stream?

Link this link for Pan Am U20 Championships Live Streaming.

Tyler Azcano, who secured second place at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, displayed his prowess by clocking an impressive time of 10.58 seconds in the first heat, despite battling a -2.9 m/s headwind. This stellar performance placed him at the top of the qualifiers for tonight’s final.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, making a comeback after a muscle injury at the 2023 Carifta Games, dominated the third preliminary heat with a time of 10.60 seconds, showing his determination even against a strong -2.6 m/s headwind. The Jamaican World U20 silver medalist holds a joint second-fastest junior record this year, with a personal best of 9.99 seconds. Heartbreak for Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie as Injury Derails Under-20 ….

Other standout qualifiers for the final include Jamaica’s Jeevan Newby, who won the second heat with a time of 10.75 seconds, and Puerto Rico’s Adrian Canales Correa, posting 10.67 seconds from the same heat alongside Nkrumie.

USA’s Cameron Tarver secured his spot with a time of 10.76 seconds (-2.7 m/s), finishing behind Newby in the second heat.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ajani Daley and Shavique Bascus also impressed, qualifying for the final with times of 10.74 seconds (-2.9 m/s) and 10.76 seconds (-2.6 m/s), respectively.

The men’s 100m final at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. ET.

Sharing is caring!