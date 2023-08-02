Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Lead Jamaica’s Team for Budapest 2023 World Championships

Sharing is caring!

Jamaica’s track and field stars, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, both reigning World champions, will be at the forefront of the country’s contingent heading to the Budapest 2023 World Championships in Hungary. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place later this month – 19-27 August.

In the previous edition of the World Championships held in Eugene in 2022, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed victory in the women’s 100m, with Shericka Jackson securing the second spot, and Elaine Thompson-Herah securing the third position, leading to a Jamaican sweep in that event. However, Jackson turned the tables in the women’s 200m, clinching the top position, while Fraser-Pryce secured the bronze.

Shericka Jackson will start favorite for Budapest 2023 women’s 100m and 200m gold medals

Jackson is the world leader in the women’s 100m with 10.65, a personal best mark done to win at the Jamaica Trials. She is the second fastest this year, over 200m with 21.75. Fraser-Pryce, on the other hand, is racing to be fully fit and had only opened her 2023 season with two rounds of 200m at the Jamaica Trials. She went on to run 10.82 in July but said she is working to regain full fitness ahead of the World Championships. She has won five world 100m titles to date.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic Games sprint champion, has made the team but solely as part of the 4x100m relay squad. Thompson-Herah, who previously claimed the sprint double in both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, will now focus her efforts on the relay event in Budapest.

On the male side, Rasheed Broadbell and Jaydon Hibbert will be among the prominent names leading the charge for Jamaica. Broadbell is being touted as the favorite to win the men’s 110m hurdles, facing stiff competition from American athlete Grant Holloway. On the other hand, Jaydon Hibbert is seen as the front-runner in the triple jump category.

Jamaica’s Male Team Roster for Budapest 2023 World Championships:

Rohan Watson (100m, 4x100m)

Ryiem Ford (100m, 4x100m)

Oblique Seville (100m, 4x100m)

Ackeem Blake (4x100m)

Tyquendo Tracey (4x100m)

Michael Campbell (4x100m)

Andrew Hudson (200m)

Rasheed Dwyer (200m)

Sean Bailey (400m, 4x400m)

Antonio Watson (400m, 4x400m)

Zandrion Barnes (400m, 4x400m)

Jevaughn Powell (4x400m)

Malik James-King (4x400m)

Demish Gaye (4x400m)

D’Andre Anderson (Mixed 4x400m)

Rusheen McDonald (Mixed 4x400m)

Navasky Anderson (800m)

Rasheed Broadbell (110mH)

Hansle Parchment (110mH)

Orlando Bennett (110mH)

Roshawn Clarke (400mH)

Jaheel Hyde (400mH)

Assine Wilson (400mH)

Romaine Beckford (High Jump)

Wayne Pinnock (Long Jump)

Tajay Gayle (Long Jump)

Carey McLeod (Long Jump)

Jadon Hibbert (Triple Jump)

Rajendra Campbell (Triple Jump)

Traves Smikle (Discus)

Fedrick Dacres (Discus)

Roje Stona (Discus)

Male Team Alternates:

Tyler Mason (110mH)

Ackeem Blake (100m)

Jamaica’s Female Team Roster for Budapest 2023 World Championships:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m, 200m, 4x100m)

Shericka Jackson (100m, 200m, 4x100m)

Shashalee Forbes (100m, 4x100m)

Natasha Morrison (100m, 4x100m)

Briana Williams (4x100m)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (4x100m)

Natalliah Whyte (200m)

Kevona Davis (200m)

Nickisha Pryce (400m, 4x400m)

Candice McLeod (400m, 4x400m)

Charokee Young (400m, 4x400m)

Ronda Whyte (4x400m)

Shiann Salmon (4x400m)

Joanne Reid (Mixed 4x400m)

Stacey-Ann Williams (Mixed 4x400m)

Natoya Goule-Toppin (800m)

Adelle Tracey (800m, 1500m)

Megan Tapper (110mH)

Ackera Nugent (100mH)

Danielle Williams (100mH)

Janieve Russell (400H, 4x400m)

Andrenette Knight (400mH)

Rushell Clayton (400mH)

Lamara Distin (High Jump)

Kimberly Williamson (High Jump)

Tissana Hickling (Long Jump)

Ackelia Smith (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Shanieka Ricketts (Triple Jump)

Kimberly Williams (Triple Jump)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Shot Put)

Samantha Hall (Discus)

Nyoka Clunis (Hammer)

Female Team Alternates:

Amoi Brown (100mH)

Shiann Salmon (400mH)

Briana Williams (100m)

Shashalee Forbes (200m)

Joanne Reid (400m)

The Jamaican team is looking strong and well-prepared to compete at the Budapest 2023 World Championships. As we eagerly await the event, fans worldwide will be closely following the performances of these exceptional athletes.

