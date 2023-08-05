Alana Reid Secures Victory in Women’s 100m at Pan American U20 Championships

Sharing is caring!

MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO — Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid delivered a spectacular performance on the opening day of the Pan American U20 Championships, claiming victory in the women’s 100m event.

How to watch the Pan American U20 Championships Live Stream?

Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, reaffirmed her status as a force to be reckoned with, storming through the race to finish in an impressive time of 11.33 seconds (0.3m/s). Her exceptional performance also solidified her position as the second fastest junior athlete globally this season.

American competitors Kaila Jackson and Camryn Dickson put up a valiant effort but couldn’t match Reid’s speed. They secured second and third place with times of 11.41 and 11.48, respectively.

Also, other track and field news from the meet, Jamaica’s Alana Reid Advances Smoothly to 100m Final at Pan Am U20 Championships and Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and USA’s Azcano Lead the Way in Pan American U20 100m Heats

Did Bouwahjgie Nkrumie win gold at the Pan American U20 Championships?

In the men’s 100m final, Jamaican sprinter Bouwahjgie Nkrumie faced fierce competition from USA’s Tyler Azcano. Nkrumie, the world Under-20 100m silver medalist and national Under-20 record holder, displayed his talent, finishing with a commendable time of 10.31.

However, Tyler Azcano stole the show with his impressive speed and determination, securing the gold with a time of 10.26 seconds (0.3m/s). Puerto Rico’s Adrian Canales Correa claimed third place with a time of 10.35, while Jamaican athlete Jeevan Newby finished fifth in 10.50.

Jamaica’s representation at the Pan American Under-20 Championships is formidable, with a 37-member team comprising 23 men and 14 women ready to compete over the next three days.

Sharing is caring!