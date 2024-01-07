Jamaican rising sprint star Alana Reid, holder of the junior 100-metre record with an impressive time of 10.92, has lauded American Sha’Carri Richardson for aiding her transition to her new training base.

Reid is currently sharpening her skills at Dennis Mitchell’s Star Athletics Track Club in Florida. After setting her record in the Class 1 girls’ 100m at Champs, under the guidance of Cory Bennett from Hydel, Reid strategically relocated to Florida late last year to advance her athletic pursuits.

Alana Reid finds Richardson’s presence particularly beneficial. Reid, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, said, “It is a good feeling being around her (Richardson).”

The Carifta Games U20 champion added: “She (Richardson) teaches me a lot and she shows me a lot of stuff. There are times when I will make a few errors, and she will put me aside and say whatever.

“But it’s not for me to come here and focus on anybody; it is to focus on myself and prepare myself to be better than who I am,” Reid stated, highlighting her emphasis on personal development and growth.

Reid is committed to her lofty ambitions, including making the Olympic team. “It has been okay so far because my main focus is for me to chase my dreams and stay and try to make the Olympic team this year. I have the World Under-20 Championships coming up, and my focus is also on that,” Reid, who signed a professional contract with Nike last year.

Alana Reid Draws Inspiration from Tee Tee Terry at Star Athletics Club

In addition to Richardson, Alana Reid also draws inspiration from Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry. “It has been a great experience training here because I have known Tee Tee Terry before I came here, so having her around to guide me helps me a lot,” she shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Alana Reid’s commitment to track and field is evident as she continues her rigorous training and competition schedule. The athletic community watches with anticipation, eager to see how she will fare on the global stage.

