Jack Mann III Claims Pan American U20 Championships Pole Vault Title on Opening Day

ByPress Release

Aug 5, 2023
Jack Mann III win at Pan Am U20 Championships

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico – Texas A&M track & field’s Jack Mann III claimed the Pan American U20 Championships men’s pole vault title, while Camryn Dickson earned a bronze medal in the women’s 100m on the opening day at the Estadio Jose A. Figueroa Freyre.

How Jack Mann III started the Pan American U20 Championships?

Jack Mann III entered the men’s pole vault event as the top seed and didn’t disappoint, as he claimed the gold medal and U20 Pan American Championship title for the Unites States. His first entry into the event was 5.00m/16-4.75, a height that had already knocked out all other competitors. Mann III cleared the height on his second attempt, ensuring his first-place finish.

How to watch the Pan American U20 Championships Live Stream?

Also, other track and field news from the meet, Jamaica’s Alana Reid Advances Smoothly to 100m Final at Pan Am U20 Championships and Jamaica’s Bouwahjgie Nkrumie and USA’s Azcano Lead the Way in Pan American U20 100m Heats

Camryn Dickson got her championships started in the women’s 100m. The rising sophomore dominated her heat, taking first place with a time of 11.75 seconds, qualifying her second overall to the evenings final. She improved her prelim time by 0.27 seconds to secure a bronze medal for the Red, White and Blue, as she finished the event in a time of 11.48 seconds.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid won the event in a time of 11.33 seconds. Dickson will conclude her championships with fellow Aggie, Laila Hackett, in the women’s 4x100m relay Saturday, with a start time of 6 p.m. CT.

Abigail Martin also gets her championships underway tomorrow, as she is slated to compete in the women’s discuss event with a start time set for 10:30 a.m.

