Kadrian Goldson Strikes Gold, Kai Chang Pockets Silver for Jamaica at FISU World University Games

Kadrian Goldson struck gold, and Kai Chang pocketed silver for Jamaica at the FISU World University Games held in Chengdu, China. Track and field updates and FISU World University Games Live Stream are available to all fans worldwide.

In a thrilling men’s 100m final, Kadrian Goldson, a student from GC Foster College, exhibited an exceptional burst of speed, clinching the gold medal with an impressive time of 10.04 seconds. In a neck-and-neck battle down the straight, he outpaced South Africa’s Phatutshedzo Maswanganyi, who secured the silver medal with a commendable time of 10.06. Chinese sprinter Guanfeng Chen crossed the finish line in 10.17, earning the bronze medal.

Kadrian Goldson’s earlier rounds at FISU World University Games

Kadrian Goldson’s triumph came after earlier victories, as he had already secured first place in heat 8/8 with a time of 10.48 and maintained his exceptional form in the semi-final 2/3 with a swift time of 10.04.

In the men’s discus event, Jamaica’s representative and UWI Mona student Kai Chang impressed with a season’s best throw of 61.82m, earning a well-deserved silver medal. Polish athlete Oskar Stachnik sailed the discus to an impressive distance of 63 meters, securing the gold medal, while Algeria’s Oussama Khennoussi took home the bronze with a throw of 61.33.

Although Mickaell Moodie, another talented member of Team Jamaica, did not progress beyond the semi-final round, she put forth a commendable effort, finishing in 4th place with a time of 11.58 in the semi-final 2/3. The women’s 100m gold was won by Patrizia Van Der Weken of Luxembourg in 11.22, followed closely by Viktoria Forster of Slovakia, who secured the silver in 11.34.

Three athletes, Goldson, Chang, and Moodie are the three athletes representing Jamaica at the FISU World University Games

