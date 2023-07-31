caribshopper
Navasky Anderson 1st Jamaican to Break 1:45 Barrier in 800m and Qualifies for Budapest 2023

Anthony Foster

Jul 31, 2023
Navasky Anderson wins heat at Jamaica Trials

Navasky Anderson became the first Jamaican to run the men’s 800m in under one minute and 50 seconds. Anderson set a new Jamaican record of 1:44.70 seconds, securing second place at the Under Armour Sunset Tour on July 29 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

After crossing the line, Anderson shouted to those on the sideline, “First Jamaican to ever break 1:45.”

Anderson’s record-breaking performance surpassed his previous national record of 1:45.02, which he had set on June 10, 2022, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Anderson breaks 800m record, Pinnock wins at NCAA Champs

This impressive run has earned Navasky Anderson qualification for the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, set for August 19-27.

In the event, Nigerian Edose Ibadin secured first place on Saturday with a time of 1:44.65, while John Rivera of Puerto Rico took third place with 1:45.29.

Anderson, a former Mississippi State runner, broke his own national record of 1:45.02 seconds, which he had set last year when qualifying for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

A week ago, he ran his second-best time of 1:45.70 seconds at the Under Armour Sunset Tour in Los Angeles. At the Jamaica Trials, Anderson finished with a time of 1:47.67, securing second place behind Rajay Hamilton, who finished with a time of 1:47.28.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

