Jamaicans Shine with Top 4x400m Splits at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

BUDAPEST (HUN): Pierre-Jean Vazel, track and field coach with the Athletisme Metz Métropole club in northern France, highlighted the top splits from the 4x400m finals at the just concluded Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In the men’s final, Quincy Hall led the first leg with a time of 44.78. Charlie Dobson clocked the fastest second leg at 43.75, while David Sombe of France posted 44.66 for the third leg.

Rio Mitcham anchored with the quickest time of 43.89.

Femke Bol leads the way in 4x400m at Budapest 2023

In the women’s final, Candice McLeod had the fastest first leg at 50.75. Lieke Klaver followed with 48.71 on the second leg.

Nickysha Pryce of Jamaica ran the third leg in 50.16, and Femke Bol anchored with a time of 48.79. Notably, Natalia Kaczmarek also had a swift anchor leg with a time of 48.85.

