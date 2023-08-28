caribshopper
Featured

Berlin’s ISTAF Welcomes Elite Athletes: Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Danielle Williams to Compete

ByJanielle Whitfield

Aug 28, 2023
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, ready for Budapest 2023: A Phenomenal Comeback to 400m Event Just Months After Giving Birth
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

BERLIN, Germany – Shaunae Miller-Uibo, following her maternity hiatus and a recent race at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, is gearing up for her next challenge at the ISTAF in Berlin on September 3.

ISTAF Berlin: A Showcase of Athletic Greats, Including Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Gidey

“I’m eagerly anticipating the ISTAF event at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, renowned for its fast track and passionate fans,” said Miller-Uibo, two-time Olympic Games 400m champion.

Joining her are other elite athletes, including world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, European javelin champion Julian Weber, and world 10,000m record-holder Letesenbet Gidey, who will be racing in the 5000m.

For the women, the events lined up are the 100m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, long jump, and discus.

The men will compete in the 200m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 400m, high jump, pole vault, javelin, para shot put, and para sprint.

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Janielle Whitfield

This profile showcases the impressive achievements of Janielle Whitfield, a highly respected writer who has made substantial contributions to Trackalerts.com. With a focus on the prestigious Wanda Diamond League and diverse global competitions, Janielle possesses extensive coverage experience in these arenas. Her exceptional features have garnered widespread recognition, establishing her as a standout talent and accomplished writer in her field.

Related Post

Featured

Jamaicans Shine with Top 4x400m Splits at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

Aug 28, 2023
Featured

Sifan Hassan Reflects on Budapest 2023: “New Energy, Confidence, and Excitement for Next Year

Aug 28, 2023
Featured

Budapest 2023 Day 9: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 28, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Berlin’s ISTAF Welcomes Elite Athletes: Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Danielle Williams to Compete

Aug 28, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Jamaicans Shine with Top 4x400m Splits at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

Aug 28, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Sifan Hassan Reflects on Budapest 2023: “New Energy, Confidence, and Excitement for Next Year

Aug 28, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Budapest 2023 Day 9: Key Stats and Insights

Aug 28, 2023 0 Comments