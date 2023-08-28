Berlin’s ISTAF Welcomes Elite Athletes: Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Danielle Williams to Compete

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

BERLIN, Germany – Shaunae Miller-Uibo, following her maternity hiatus and a recent race at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, is gearing up for her next challenge at the ISTAF in Berlin on September 3.

ISTAF Berlin: A Showcase of Athletic Greats, Including Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Gidey

“I’m eagerly anticipating the ISTAF event at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, renowned for its fast track and passionate fans,” said Miller-Uibo, two-time Olympic Games 400m champion.

Joining her are other elite athletes, including world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, European javelin champion Julian Weber, and world 10,000m record-holder Letesenbet Gidey, who will be racing in the 5000m.

For the women, the events lined up are the 100m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, long jump, and discus.

The men will compete in the 200m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 400m, high jump, pole vault, javelin, para shot put, and para sprint.

