Sifan Hassan Reflects on Budapest 2023: “New Energy, Confidence, and Excitement for Next Year

ByVijay

Aug 28, 2023
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands and Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya compete in the Women's 5,000m Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)
Sifan Hassan demonstrated her outstanding athletic abilities at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships by competing in three events and finishing six races. Her commendable performance led to her securing both a silver and a bronze medal.

Reflecting on her performance, Sifan Hassan shared on social media, “3 events, six races, a SILVER and BRONZE medal.”

She further expressed her renewed vigor, stating, “I come out of this championship with new energy, a confidence boost, and excitement for what I can do next year. The combination of marathon training and speed work has been challenging, but we have learned a lot from this experience. I did three events, with a lot less stress, more joy, and also a lot of new insights. I am proud, happy, and looking forward to next year.”

Sifan Hassan triumphed at the Doha 2019 World Championships, capturing gold in both the 1500m and 10,000m. She sustained her momentum by winning the same events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, although she settled for third in the 1500m. Yet, at the Budapest 2023 World Championships, the Ethiopian-born Dutch middle- and long-distance runner earned a silver in the 5,000m and a bronze in the 1500m. Kenyan Faith Kipyegon won both the 1500m and 5,000m events.

Sifan Hassan Acknowledges Rival Faith Kipyegon’s Double Gold Triumph at Budapest 2023

Hassan also took a moment to acknowledge her competitors, especially Faith Kipyegon, saying, “I’d like to congratulate Faith Kipyegon on her double gold. Strong competition only makes me want to work harder.”

Recognizing the importance of teamwork, she expressed her gratitude to those who have been instrumental in her journey. “I would not be able to do this without a team, and I thank my coaches, physio, and management for their continuous support.”

Hassan’s achievements and reflections underscore her dedication to the sport and hint at even more exciting performances in the future.

