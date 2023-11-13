Share the News: Tap to Share Shericka Jackson Named Finalist for Women’s World Athlete of the Year">

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson stands out as the only woman from North America and the Caribbean region named among the five finalists for the prestigious Women’s World Athlete of the Year award, as the World Athletics Awards 2023 draws closer.

The announcement confirmed the names of the finalists, with Jackson’s inclusion highlighting her remarkable season on the track. The Jamaican star, competing in the 100m and 200m events, has had a year marked by significant achievements. She clinched the World 200m title and earned a silver medal in the 100m. Additionally, Jackson’s dominance extended to the Diamond League, where she emerged victorious in both the 100m and 200m races. ALSO READ: Dallas Honors Sprinting Champion Sha’Carri Richardson with Her Own Day and Stadium Tribute

A special year for Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson’s nomination is a testament to her exceptional performance throughout the year, showcasing her speed and versatility across sprinting events. Her recognition as a finalist not only underscores her individual excellence but also represents a significant milestone for athletes from the Caribbean region.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world.

World Athlete of the Year finalists.

The finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

· Berlin marathon winner

· World marathon record

Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles

· World 400m hurdles champion

· World indoor 400m record

Shericka Jackson, JAM, 100m/200m

· World 200m champion and 100m silver medallist

· Diamond League 100m and 200m champion

Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 1500m and 5000m champion

· World records at 1500m, mile and 5000m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

· World champion

· Diamond league champion

Voting procedure for 2023 World Athletes of the Year

A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered.

Voting closed on 28 October.

The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on 11 December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2023.

