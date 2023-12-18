Andre De Grasse
Andre De Grasse, the Olympic champion from Canada, is set to open his 2024 campaign at the ‘Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes,’ the first World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of the year, scheduled for January 27 in Kazakhstan’s capital. This marks De Grasse’s first indoor season appearance since 2021.

Andre De Grasse, known for his impressive performance in the 200m, will compete in the 60m dash at Astana, an event where he holds a personal best of 6.60, set in 2015. At 29 years old, De Grasse’s track credentials are notable, including a 200m gold, 4x100m silver, and 100m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. He is also looking forward to defending his title at the Paris Olympics in August.

Canadian Sprinter Andre De Grasse Eyes Victory at Astana Indoor Meet

After a sixth-place finish at the world final in Budapest, De Grasse reclaimed his winning form by securing the Wanda Diamond League 200m title in Eugene last September, clocking a time of 19.76, his fourth-fastest career time. ALSO READ: Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Sutume Asefa Kebede Set Record Times at Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

Joining Andre De Grasse in Astana are fellow global gold medalists Mondo Duplantis, the world record holder in pole vault, and Gudaf Tsegay, the world record holder in the 5000m.

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour features 60 meetings, including seven at the Gold level. Astana’s event is particularly significant as it marks the first-ever World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Asia, heralding a season of high-caliber and thrilling indoor athletics competitions.

