Aleia Hobbs, representing Tiger Olympians, achieved victory in the Women’s 60m dash at the 2024 LSU Purple Tiger event, clocking a swift 7.11 seconds, while Jamaican athlete Chrisann Gordon-Powell marked her return to the track.



Mikiah Brisco, also from Tiger Olympians, secured second place with 7.24 seconds, followed by LSU’s Aniyah Bigam in third, recording 7.40 seconds. Aleia Hobbs’ time set the stage for the 2024 season

Chrisann Gordon-Powell, who gave birth last year, was a second-place finisher in the women’s 600-meter race. Sophia Wolf from New Orleans clinched the top spot with a time of 1:34.32.

LSU Purple Tiger men’s sprint – Aleia Hobbs

The Men’s 60m dash saw LSU’s Myles Thomas dominate the field, leading with 6.61 seconds. His teammate Jaiden Reid came in second at 6.70 seconds, and Brandon Hicklin of Tiger Olympians completed the podium, clocking 6.72 seconds.

In LSU Purple Tiger field events, Ji’eem Bullock of LSU emerged victorious in the Men’s long jump, achieving a leap of 7.42 meters. Sharing the second spot were Montrell Morris from Louisiana and Andrew Gilreath from Northwestern State, both jumping 7.05 meters.

LSU’s Morgan Smalls triumphed in the Women’s long jump with a leap of 6.13 meters, while Sanaria Butler from Northwestern State secured second with 5.78 meters.

The Men’s high jump featured a tie for first place with Randy Kelly from Northwestern State and Slavko Stevic from SE Louisiana, both clearing 2.12 meters.

Jalon White, representing McNeese State, led the Men’s 600m race with 1:19.77. Ondray Miles, also from McNeese State, finished in a close second with 1:20.11.

In the Women’s shot put, unattached athlete Colette Uys threw 15.05 meters to claim victory, with Bodine Degli-Umberti from South Alabama placing second with a throw of 14.20 meters.

McNeese State’s Sakari Famous won the Women’s high jump, clearing 1.80 meters, followed by Claudine Raud-Gumiel from ULM with a jump of 1.61 meters.

In the Men’s triple jump, Stafon Roach from ULM secured first place with a leap of 15.46 meters. Southern’s Kevon Hamilton followed in second with a jump of 15.02 meters.

Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi from ULM led the Women’s triple jump, achieving 12.85 meters, while Iyana Johnson from South Alabama came in second with 12.28 meters.

LSU’s Alia Armstrong won the Women’s 60m hurdles in 8.05 seconds, with teammate Leah Phillips coming in second at 8.21 seconds. Lolo Jones from Tiger Olympians finished third in 8.42 seconds.

Matthew Sophia from LSU clinched the Men’s 60m hurdles title with 7.77 seconds, followed by Yves Cherubin, an unattached athlete, at 7.82 seconds.

Shani Simon from Southern led the Women’s 400m, finishing in 1:00.33. She was followed by Caydence Brewer from Hinds CC and Sadiya Shamsid-Deen from Mobile, with times of 1:00.64 and 1:00.82, respectively.

In the LSU Purple Tiger Men’s 400m, Imani Coleman from ULM emerged as the winner in 50.12 seconds. Frank Bradley-Reed from Hinds CC and Steven Johnson, also from Hinds CC, followed closely with times of 50.26 seconds and 50.30 seconds, respectively.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity