American Doha 2019 World Champion Nia Ali is set to face off against World record holder Tobi Amusan in the women’s 60m hurdles at the Astana Indoor Meet, a World Indoor Tour Gold circuit event, on January 27 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This headlining event is anticipated to be a thrilling highlight of the competition.

The women’s sprint events will also see top athletes in action, with Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Remona Burchell competing in the 60m. The 400m race will be a clash between Jamaica’s Stephanie-Ann McPherson and Poland’s former European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic.

The 400m will feature Czech multiple indoor medalist Pavel Maslak, while the hurdles event will include Britain’s Andy Pozzi, Cyprus record holder Milan Trajkovic, Kuwait’s Yahoub Al Youha, and Kazakhstan’s fastest, David Yefremov.

Top Athletes, Including Mondo Duplantis and Andre De Grasse, Set for Action Astana Indoor Meet

In the men’s category, the 3000m will showcase the talent of World indoor champion Samuel Tefera from Ethiopia.

The high jump event could bring Kazakhstan a home win, with Nadezhda Dubovitskaya representing the host nation. The women’s mile has seen a late change with the withdrawal of Gudaf Tesgay, but will still feature notable athletes like Road World champion Diribe Welteji and World U20 champion Birke Haylom.

The event will also be graced by the presence of pole vault star Mondo Duplantis and Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, further elevating the level of competition. Astana is all set to witness an exciting kickoff to the World Indoor Tour Gold circuit, highlighting some of the finest talents in the world of track and field.

