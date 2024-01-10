The University of Arkansas’ track and field program, renowned for its prowess in nurturing athletic talent, has once again made headlines as three of its athletes – Jamaican stars Romaine Beckford, Jaydon Hibbert, and Wayne Pinnock – have been named to the prestigious preseason Bowerman watch list for the 2024 season.

This accolade marks a significant achievement for the Razorbacks, as they become the first men’s program to boast three athletes on a preseason watch list. “The Razorback trio have combined for six titles and 73 points in NCAA Championships held in 2022 and 2023,” heralding an era of dominance, especially in the field events, which has been a cornerstone of the program’s success.

Jamaica’s Finest: Beckford, Hibbert, Pinnock Lead Bowerman Charge for Razorbacks

Hibbert, who at 18 won the 2023 Bowerman award, has established himself as a formidable force in the triple jump, with a record-breaking leap of 58-7.5 (17.87) that shattered both the outdoor collegiate record from 1982 and the world U20 record from 1985.

Pinnock, a silver medalist in the long jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, has also made his mark with a leap of 28-0.25 (8.54) during the World Champs in Budapest, setting the tone as the world leader for the season.

Beckford, set to make his debut for the Razorbacks this week, comes with a strong pedigree from South Florida, where he was a double NCAA high jump champion. “Beckford, who will make his Razorback debut this week, becomes the 12th man from Arkansas to be named to the watch list,” a significant addition to the Razorback’s already illustrious history.

The Bowerman, often likened to the Heisman Trophy of college track and field, is awarded annually to the most outstanding collegiate athlete in the sport. The inclusion of Beckford, Hibbert, and Pinnock on the list is indicative of their exceptional performances and the high expectations for their continued success in the forthcoming season.

The men’s watch list is a constellation of stars from across the collegiate spectrum, featuring the likes of 2023 finalist Leo Neugebauer from Texas and two-time semifinalist Mykolas Alekna from California, among others from prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Houston, LSU, and Stanford.

While the women’s side of the preseason Bowerman watch list did not include a Razorback, it is represented by five athletes from the SEC, showcasing the depth and competitiveness of the conference.

With the track and field season on the horizon, all eyes will be on the Razorback trio as they aim to live up to their billing and continue Arkansas’ tradition of excellence in the sport.

____________________________________________________________

