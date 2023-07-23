Femke Bol 51.45, Noah Lyles 19.47 to highlight London Diamond League

LONDON (GBR, Jul 23): London Diamond League made a triumphant return to Olympic Stadium after four years, with an enthusiastic crowd of 50,000 spectators enjoying excellent weather and witnessing top-notch performances.

The event produced four World Leads and seven Meeting records, but the highlight was the smashing of five Area records (including two European records set by Dutch athletes Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan) and a World U20 record in the women’s 5000m. The championship also provided a glimpse of the shape of several gold medal contenders for Budapest, showcasing their form at just the right moment.

Women

100m – Marie-Josee Ta Lou powered to victory in 10.75 MR, ahead of Dina Asher-Smith in 10.85, who missed her British record by just 0.02 seconds. Shericka Jackson ran 10.94 for third place. The top six athletes all broke the 11-second barrier. Unfortunately, Sha’Carri Richardson was unable to participate due to a sore hamstring.

800m – With Keely Hodgkinson withdrawing late due to illness, Jemma Reekie continued her return to form by winning in 1:57.30 MR, with Natoya Goule-Toppin (1:57.61) and Halimah Nakaayi, who set a Ugandan record of 1:57.62, finishing close behind. Catriona Bisset secured fourth place in an Oceanian record of 1:57.78.

5000m – Gudaf Tsegay secured victory in a magnificent 14:12.29 MR/PB, narrowly defeating Beatrice Chebet (14:12.92 PB) and Sifan Hassan, who improved her European record to 14:13.42. Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa came fourth, setting a world U20 record of 14:16.54. Alicia Monson lowered the US record to 14:19.45 and finished fifth. Nadia Battocletti also shone with an Italian record of 14:41.30, finishing eighth.

3000m steeplechase – After a super-fast opening kilometer of 2:54.98, Jackline Chepkoech managed to hold on for the win in a world-leading time of 8:57.35 PB/MR, ahead of Beatrice Chepkoech (9:04.34) and Aimee Pratt (9:16.10).

400m hurdles – Femke Bol delivered an exceptional performance, clocking 51.45, which ranks as the third-fastest time in history and sets a new European record, Diamond League record, and meet record. She dominated the event, winning by over two seconds from Janieve Russell (53.75) and Shamier Little (53.76).

4x100m (non-DL) – The Netherlands claimed victory in 42.38 EL, with the United States securing second place in 42.47.

Long jump – Quanesha Burks triumphed with a first-round jump of 6.98 PB, ahead of Brooke Buschkuehl and Tara Davis-Woodhall, both of whom recorded jumps of 6.72m.

Pole vault – Wilma Murto cleared 4.80, her best of the year, to defeat Katie Moon on countback.

Men

200m – Noah Lyles stormed to a world-leading/MR time of 19.47, the third fastest of his career. Letsile Tebogo improved from 19.87 to 19.50, breaking the African record and setting the best non-American time ever, while Brit Zharnel Hughes secured third place in a British record of 19.73, missing the European record of Pietro Mennea by just 0.01 seconds.

400m – Wayde Van Niekerk clinched victory in 44.36, closely followed by Americans Bryce Deadmon (44.40) and Vernon Norwood (44.46).

800m (non-DL) – Max Burgin won the domestic 800m race in 1:43.85, with Ben Pattison and Alex Botterill setting lifetime bests of 1:44.02 and 1:44.75, respectively.

1500m – The race showcased incredible depth, with 12 athletes breaking the 3:32-barrier. Yared Nuguse won in 3:30.44, with the rapidly improving Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas close behind in 3:30.58. Neil Gourley secured third place in a PB of 3:30.60, followed by Elliot Giles in 3:30.92 PB.

110m hurdles – Grant Holloway claimed victory over Japan’s Shunshuke Izumiya, with times of 13.01 and 13.06, respectively.

4x100m (non-DL) – Japan triumphed in 37.80, equaling the world lead. A British squad, with Zharnel Hughes running the second leg, secured second place in 38.00 EL.

High jump – JuVaughn Harrison defeated world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, clearing 2.35m to Barshim’s 2.33m.

Shot put – Ryan Crouser achieved another impressive throw beyond 23 meters, reaching 23.07m (his best ever in Europe and a meet record), defeating his main rivals Tom Walsh (22.58m SB) and Joe Kovacs (21.87m).

Discus – Daniel Stahl claimed victory with a throw of 67.03m, ahead of Matthew Denny (66.77m SB) and Kristjan Ceh (66.02m).

