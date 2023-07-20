Talitha Diggs’ Journey to Pro Athlete Status: Dedication, Talent, and a Passion for Excellence

Talitha Diggs, the prodigious talent hailing from Florida’s sprints scene, has made a significant career move that has captured the attention of the track and field fraternity.

“I’m so excited to be a PRO ATHLETE and to earn a spot on TEAM USA for the World Championships with a new PR (49.93),” she said while tagging @adidas for her new sponsor.

At just 20 years old, Talitha Diggs has chosen to part ways with her collegiate pursuits and embark on a professional journey.

The decorated athlete has already clinched the NCAA championship titles twice in the 400m and is the 2022 U.S. champion. She finished third behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at U.S. Nationals earlier this month. She has inked a deal with Adidas, with Astra Partners and Raymond Rep handling her representation.

Talitha Diggs, the Phenom Sprinter, Leaves Collegiate Pursuits Behind to Chase Olympic Games Dreams

“To be a pro at 20 years old and to make my 2nd USA team just shows that GOD IS AMAZING! I feel free when I run because I am doing what God has called me to do! Moments like this remind me that the highs & the lows are worth it because of who I have become in the process. It was honestly difficult for me to stay patient, especially when it got hard. But this is your message to KEEP GOING.”

Diggs’ accolades and achievements thus far are nothing short of extraordinary. Alongside her U.S. 400m title, she has showcased her prowess by securing both NCAA indoor and outdoor titles in the same event. Furthermore, her contribution to the 4x400m relay team’s gold medal victory at last year’s Eugene 2022 World Championships underscores her ability to excel in high-stakes competitions.

Talitha Diggs thanks her support team for her success so far. “A special THANK YOU to my family, coaches, and team! To whoever is reading this, I LOVE YOU & REMEMBER YOU ARE WORTH IT,” she wrote with love emojis.

