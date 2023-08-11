Injury Sidelines Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from Budapest 23 400m Showdown

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

The much-anticipated clash at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, the women’s 400m featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and Marileidy Paulino, will not materialize. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was forced to withdraw due to a “minor knee issue.”

She posted on her social media, “After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to address a minor knee issue to ensure my full health for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to returning to the track soon,” wrote the undisputed queen of the women’s 400m hurdles. ALSO READ: Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Set for Epic Clash

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas, who gave birth four months ago, holds the title of defending champion. Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic and McLaughlin-Levrone have been the two standout athletes this season.

Last month, McLaughlin-Levrone secured victory in the U.S. 400m title with a time of 48.74 seconds, a mere four hundredths shy of the American record. This timing marked the world’s fastest time since Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas clinched the Tokyo Olympic title in 48.36.

Marileidy Paulino, the Olympic and world silver medalist from the Dominican Republic, stands as the second-fastest woman globally this year, trailing only McLaughlin-Levrone.

A statement from USA Track and Field expressed full support for McLaughlin-Levrone’s decision, stating, “We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her return to the track.”

Who will replace Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in USA’s team for Budapest 23?

Lynna Irby-Jackson will take McLaughlin-Levrone’s place in the individual 400m event at the championships. Irby-Jackson, who secured fourth place at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, was already a part of the U.S. roster for the 4x400m relays. She joins Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs on the U.S. team for the individual 400m event.

