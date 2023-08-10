Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Set for Epic Clash

Sharing is caring!

BRUSSELS (BEL) — The athletics world is abuzz with anticipation as the Wanda Diamond League finale draws closer, bringing together two remarkable athletes, Femke Bol, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, for an explosive 400m hurdles showdown. The final series meeting, scheduled before the finals on September 8th, will unfold at the esteemed Allianz Memorial Van Damme stadium.

Femke Bol, who has been in scintillating form throughout the season, has already secured her place in the competition. Her exceptional campaign has yielded four victories, rewriting four meeting records, and leaving a lasting mark with a new Diamond League record of 51.45. Bol’s extraordinary prowess extends to an 18-competition winning streak, while her partner, Ben Broeders, will also grace the event, competing in the pole vault.

Femke Bol is the world leader, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the world champion

The stage is set for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to make a remarkable return to her speciality discipline, the 400m hurdles. Despite focusing on the 400m flat this year, McLaughlin-Levrone has her sights on reclaiming the title she triumphantly held in 2019 and securing her spot in the series final.

As excitement mounts, other notable contenders join the fray, including Erriyon Knighton, who is on a trajectory toward the men’s 200m final. Additionally, high jump world champion Eleanor Patterson will face off against a field that includes reigning champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

Brussels is poised to witness a showdown of unparalleled intensity, where speed, determination, and skill will converge in a display of athletic excellence at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme.

