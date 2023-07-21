Monaco Diamond League Sets the Stage for Record-Breaking Performances

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Monaco is gearing up for an electrifying evening of athletics as EBS Herculis takes center stage on Friday (21 Jul). The star-studded event promises to deliver a spectacle with a host of top-notch athletes showcasing their talents. Among them are the world mile record-breaker Faith Kipyegon, the Scandinavian sensations Karsten Warholm, and Mondo Duplantis.

Notable athletes such as Shericka Jackson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas will also be battling it out in their respective events.

Women’s Events to Watch

200m – It’s a showdown between the US champion and world leader, Gabby Thomas, and the Jamaican champion, Shericka Jackson. With season’s bests of 21.60 and 21.71, respectively, a thrilling clash is on the horizon. Will Merlene Ottey’s long-standing meeting record of 21.77 finally fall?

400m – Keep an eye on the US champion and world leader, Sydney McLauglin-Levrone, as she faces three formidable athletes who have also broken the 50-second barrier this year. Among them, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke (49.20) poses a strong challenge. Can Kenya’s Mary Moraa improve on her 50.38 Kenyan record?

Mile – Having already shattered the world records in the 1500m and 5000m in 2023, Faith Kipyegon is eyeing another milestone by attempting to break the world mile record. The existing record of 4:12.33, set by Sifan Hassan in 2019 on this very track, stands as the target.

100m hurdles – Expect a fierce US clash between Kendra Harrison (12.35), Alaysha Johnson (12.37), and Nia Ali (12.37) in the 100m hurdles.

Long jump – The in-form Larissa Iapichino will compete against seven-metre-plus performers Tara Davis-Woodhall (7.07m) and Ackelia Smith (7.08m), along with world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta. Notably, Yulimar Rojas makes her long jump debut for 2023.

High jump – A thrilling clash awaits between Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Nicola Olyslagers, both of whom have cleared 2.02m this year. Additionally, we’ll witness world champion Eleanor Patterson continue her comeback from injury.

Men’s Events to Look Out For

100m – With Ferdinand Omanyala (9.84) leading the pack, a fierce battle is expected among four other sub 10-second athletes, including Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake and Courtney Lindsey from the USA, both of whom have clocked 9.89 this year. Akani Simbine, the Silesia winner, adds more excitement to the mix.

800m – The 800m race features a wide-open field with world leader Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:43.27), Canada’s Marco Arop (1:43.30), and in-form Algerians Slimane Moula (1:43.38) and Djamel Sedjati (1:43.40).

5000m – Brace yourself for an incredible field as Ethiopians Berihu Aregawi (12:40.45), Telahun Haile Bekele (12:46.21), and Hagos Gebrhiwet (12:49.80) go up against Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo (12:41.73). However, the question remains: could Mohamed Katir (12:52.09) spring a surprise?

3000m steeplechase – With Lamecha Girma and Soufiane El Bakkali absent, Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwott leads the pack with the fastest time of 8:05.51. Can Conseslus Kipruto find his old form and challenge for the top spot?

400m hurdles – The spotlight will be on Karsten Warholm as fans eagerly await to see how fast he can run. Moreover, Alison Dos Santos’ form after injury is a point of interest. Warholm’s meeting record of 47.08 might face a serious challenge.

Triple jump – Keep an eye on World U20 champion Jaydon Hibbert, who has already jumped 17.87m this year, as he makes his European debut. The field also includes world indoor record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango, who has achieved 17.81m this year.

Pole vault – The natural favorite, Armand Duplantis, is set to dazzle in the pole vault event. With four other six-meter-performers, including Ernest Obiena, who has cleared 6.00m this year, the competition promises to be intense.

Javelin – The in-form athletes, Jakub Vadlejch (89.51m) and Julian Weber (88.72m), will be vying for top honors based on their recent performances. World champion Anderson Peters will be aiming to improve on his season’s best of 85.88m.

