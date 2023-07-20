Shashalee Forbes and Javon Francis Ready to Conquer P-T-S Meeting 2023 in Slovakia

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia — Two Jamaicans, Shashalee Forbes and Javon Francis, are down for Thursday’s (20 Jul) P-T-S Meeting 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level series, which will see live stream and live results.

The women’s 100m race will showcase the speed and agility of Hungarian record holder Boglarka Takacs and Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes.

In the men’s 400m race, French athlete Gilles Biron, Briton Alex Haydock-Wilson, and Jamaican Javon Francis will be vying for the top spot.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Kyron McMaster and David Kendziera are the favorites, carrying the hopes of their respective nations.

The women’s 800m race will bring together the formidable Silesia winner Hirut Meshesha, Anita Horvat, and local sensation Gabriela Gajanova.

Meanwhile, the women’s 400m event will showcase the talents of US athlete Makenzie Dunmore as she goes head-to-head with Ama Pipi.

In the shot put competition, all eyes will be on Payton Otterdahl, who is looking to make a mark by challenging the elusive 22-meter mark. The pole vault event promises a thrilling contest, featuring a battle between French athlete Baptiste Thiery and the US trio of Miller, Ludwig, and Walsh.

The men’s hammer event will witness the participation of Gyulai Memorial winner Mykhaylo Kokhan, while the women’s hammer event will see legendary athlete Anita Wlodarczyk in action.

The Eva Suranova memorial will showcase Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo, a renowned long jump specialist and world medalist. The home crowd will have their eyes on Jan Volko, who will compete in the sprints, and Viktoria Forster, who aims to excel in the hurdles. Their stiffest competition will come from European medalist Luca Kozak from Hungary.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Italian athletes Ayomide Folorunso and Rebecca Sartori will be looking to display their prowess alongside Moroccan champion Noura Ennadi. The javelin event will feature the talented Artur Felfner, the reigning European U23 champion.

With a lineup of exceptional athletes, the 58th P-T-S meeting promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the outstanding performances that lie ahead.

