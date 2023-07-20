Jamaican Athletes Set to Shine at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern

LUZERN (SUI): The highly anticipated 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meeting, promises a thrilling showcase of world-class track and field talent. Among the stellar lineup of athletes, the women’s 100m race will feature the renowned sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, adding an extra dose of excitement.

In Section A, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will face fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Natasha Morrison, along with American Melissa Jefferson and Mujinga Kambundji.

Jamaicans Jonielle Smith and Serena Cole will start in Section B against Jenna Prandini.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, former World champion Danielle Williams will vie for glory against fellow Jamaican Amoi Brown and American Talie Bonds.

The 400m hurdles will see the participation of the formidable duo of Dalilah Muhammad and Andranette Knight. Jamaican champion Janieve Russell and American Anna Cockrell will join them.

Turning the spotlight to the women’s 200m, Brittany Brown goes head-to-head against her teammates Anavia Battle, Prandini, Jefferson, and Kennedy Blackmon. Jamaican Jonielle Smith will start in Section A.

Among the standout performers in the hurdles category, Tyler Mason and Sasha Zhoya are expected to captivate the audience with their athletic prowess. Add Jamaicans Ronald Levy, Orlando Bennett, and Damion Thomas to this field.

Meanwhile, Luxolo Adams will bring his speed and agility to the men’s 200m against American Kyle King. Jamaican Julian Forte will run in the other section of the 200m.

Jamaican athletes will also enter the competition as favorites in the men’s 400m, represented by Rusheen McDonald, and the men’s 100m, where Rohan Watson aims to make a lasting impression.

Watson will face Julian Forte, Michael Campbell, American Pjai Austin, and Antiguan Cehae Greene in Section A, while Nigel Ellis will face the start in Section C.

Christoff Bryan of Jamaica is in the men’s high jump with Donald Thomas of the Bahamas. Doha 2019 world champion Tajay Gayle is in the men’s long jump.

Rajindra Campbell is the Jamaican in the men’s shot put.

Other top track and field athletes will also take their claim at the meet. Haruka Kitaguchi, the current world leader in javelin, will also grace the event with her presence. Another athlete to watch out for is Allie Wilson, who is a strong contender in the 800m.

In the pole vault event, Eliza McCartney has emerged as the favorite, ready to showcase her exceptional skills. The shot put will see the impressive presence of Josh Awotunde, while Christoph Harting will take on the competition in the discus throw.

The Ingebrigtsen brothers, Henrik and Filip, will make their mark in the distance events, with Henrik participating in the 3000m race and Filip aiming for success in the 1500m.

As the stage is set for Spitzenleichtathletik in Luzern, you can be sure to follow our pages for the latest track and field updates as fans and spectators eagerly await the intense battles and exceptional performances that will unfold in this prestigious event.

Startlist for Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet

