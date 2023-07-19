Yohan Blake wins 100m, Julien Alfred beats Sha’Carri Richarson at Gyulai Istvan Memorial

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Yohan Blake and Julien Alfred produced winning 100m times at Tuesday’s (18 July) Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023, a renowned event that attracts top-tier talent from around the globe.

Jamaica’s Deagu 2011 world champion Yohan Blake stole the spotlight in the men’s 100m, crossing in 10.04. Blake’s training Ackeem Blake finished a close second in 10.09.

Jamaica’s National Champion, Rohan Watson, claimed the third spot on the podium, clocking in at 10.10. Ryiem Forde, the other Jamaican, took sixth position with a time of 10.19.

In the women’s 100m event, the spotlight belonged to St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred. With a powerful start and incredible speed, Alfred left no chance for the highly anticipated Sha’Carri Richardson to catch up. Alfred stormed to victory with an impressive time of 10.89, closely trailed by Richardson with a time of 10.97.

Natasha Morrison, a Jamaican sprinter, finished back in 11.32.

The women’s 400m dash, another considered among the main track and field news highlights, witnessed outstanding performances at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023. Representing Barbados, Sada Williams showcased her incredible speed and endurance, sprinting to a well-deserved victory in 50.34. Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Charokee Young finished in sixth place with a time of 51.35.

Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight Dominates Women’s 400m Hurdles at Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023

Another standout moment came in the women’s 400m hurdles, where Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight delivered a dominant performance. Knight clocked a blazing personal best time of 53.26, showcasing exceptional speed and flawless technique. Her victory left her compatriots Janieve Russell (53.72 SB), Rushell Clayton (53.79 SB), and Shiann Salmon (55.04) to complete the Jamaica 1-2-3-4 finish, highlighting the country’s remarkable depth in this event.

The Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2023 was a captivating showcase of talent, passion, and determination in the world of track and field news. Yohan Blake, Julien Alfred, Sada Williams, and Andrenette Knight emerged as true champions in their respective events, leaving an indelible mark on the world of athletics.

