Sprinter’s paradise as Noah Lyles stamps class in Budapest

Noah Lyles further enhanced his growing status as the best sprinter in the world when he added the 100m title to his trophy cabinet. In conditions perfect for sprinting, Lyles sped to a world-leading 9.83 seconds at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital.

It was a mad rush for the other podium spots among Letsile Tebogo, Zharnel Hughes, and Oblique Seville. The three sprinters looked inseparable as they crossed the finish line together and were given identical times almost to the thousandths. Tebogo 9.88 (0.873) and Hughes 9.88 (0.874) claimed silver and bronze, respectively, just ahead of Seville 9.88 (0.877).

“I am a little bit disappointed,” said Seville. “I also have to reflect on where I’m coming from with injuries this year and then running a personal best in the heats. I made a mistake today by dipping too early, but I usually learn from my mistakes.”

Seville’s compatriot Ryiem Forde, who made the finals in his first world championship, finished in 10.08 seconds. “It was not my best race, but I’m grateful how it ended with me being injury free,” said Forde.

The women’s 100m semi-finals are scheduled for the third evening. Jamaica will have strong representation with four women – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison, and Shashalee Forbes in the semifinals. Fraser-Pryce, the defending champion, looked imperious while cruising to 11.01 seconds. Other notable performers were Sha’Carri Richardson, who registered the fastest time of 10.92 seconds, and St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, 10.99.

Adelle Tracey ran a lifetime best of 3:58.77 in the women’s 1500m, however, unfortunately, she did not advance as she was in the faster of the two heats. Tracey’s time was quicker than the winning time of 4:02.14 in the first heat.

Elsewhere, Ackelia Smith could not produce her best in the women’s long jump final, where she finished no higher than 11th with 6.49m.

