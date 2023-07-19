Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Eyes Glory in 100m Sprint at Meeting Madrid

Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shashalee Forbes will face off in the highly anticipated 100m race at the prestigious Meeting Madrid (WACT Silver) this Saturday (22 Jul).

Fraser-Pryce, known for her unmatched speed, will go head-to-head with Forbes, who is determined to make her mark in the event. It will be Fraser-Pryce’s second 100m race this season. She is down to run at the 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern on Thursday (22 Jul), her first outing over the shorter sprint this year.

Her season opener came with two rounds of 200m at the Jamaica Trials earlier this month. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the defending world 100m champion. She won five world 100m titles overall.

Jamaican champion Megan Tapper will be the center of attention in the women’s hurdles as she goes up against European leader Maayke Tjin-A-Lim.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Europe’s top athletes, Wilhem Belocian and Jason Joseph, will collide in what promises to be a captivating competition. Both athletes will display their precision and finesse as they navigate the hurdles, leaving no room for error.

Ana Peletewiro and Maria Vicente, two talented Spanish jumpers, will showcase their athleticism and precision in the triple jump event.

James Dadzie from Ghana is set to impact the highly competitive 200m race. Dadzie’s speed and agility will be on full display as he aims to leave a lasting impression and deliver a memorable performance.

Emmanouil Karalis and Claudio Stecchi, accomplished pole vaulters, will engage in an intense battle to reach new heights and claim victory. With their remarkable athleticism and technique, they are sure to provide a spectacle for the audience.

The Meeting Madrid (WACT Silver) will celebrate our Top track and field athletes’ athleticism and determination as athletes from around the world gather to showcase their skills. Prepare yourself for the latest track and field updates on our platform.

