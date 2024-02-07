At the Toruń meet on February 6, Jamaican Shashalee Forbes finished third in the 60m with a time of 7.13 seconds. Ewa Swoboda of Poland won in 7.01 seconds, a world lead and meet record, followed by Italy’s Zaynab Dosso with a national record of 7.02 seconds.

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Jakub Szymański of Poland finished first in 7.48 seconds, ahead of Italy’s Lorenzo Simonelli (7.56), Cuba’s Roger Iribarne (7.57), Britain’s Tade Ojora (7.59), and Krzysztof Kiljan of Poland (7.61, personal best). ALSO READ: St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Prepares for Groundbreaking TDC Interschool Championship

Piotr Lisek of Poland won the pole vault, clearing 5.75 meters, the same height as Menno Vloon of the Netherlands, but Lisek won on countback. Andy Diaz of Italy set a world lead and meet record in the triple jump with 17.61 meters, defeating Portugal’s Tiago Pereira (17.02).

In the 400m, Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands set a meet record of 50.57 seconds, with Norway’s Henriette Jaeger (51.05, national record) and Britain’s Laviai Nielsen (51.31, personal best) following.

Nadine Visser of the Netherlands won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.80 seconds, just ahead of Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska (7.81) and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (7.92). Jeremiah Azu of Great Britain won the men’s 60m in 6.57 seconds, beating Oliwer Wdowik of Poland (6.60, equal personal best).

